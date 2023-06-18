Auto refresh feeds

The match is underway. The Malaysian pair are off to a strong start, claiming three consecutive points before India hit back with two points. 5-3 to the Malaysians at the moment

The Indians are onto the lead now. That was some fightback, Satwik-Chirag lead at a 9-8 scoreline.

A brilliant fightback from Satwik-Chirag after their early struggles in the game, as they go onto win it 21-17. The Malaysian pair fought hard, but were not able to seal the game just yet.

Another close affair in the second game, with the score currently 5-5. The Malaysian pair have to win this game to stay alive, but Satwik and Chirag will do everything to stop a fughtback from their opponents.

Aaron fails to respond to a smash from Chirag Shetty and nets his chance. 6-5 to thev Indians at the moment.

Chirag comes up with a deceptive smash against Aaron and it's advantageous to the Indian pair, who lead 17-11.

Another net fault from the Malaysians. 19-13 to Satwik-Chirag, two points away from victory.

CHAMPIONS! Satwik-Chirag pair have been crowned the men's doubles champions of the 2023 Indonesia Open in Jakarta. The Malaysian pair of Aaron and Yik Soh produced a late fightback to make it 20-18, but Satwik-Chirag overcame the nerves to emerge victorious

That's all we have for you as far as LIVE coverage for this match is concerned. We hope you enjoyed it. Until next time, it's goodbye from us here at Firstpost, and wishing you a happy Sunday.

Preview: India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will have their eyes on the Indonesia Open title when they face Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh of Malaysia in the final on Sunday.

The duo had beaten South Korea’s Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae 17-21 21-19 21-18 in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Aaron and Yik Soh got the better of Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan of Indonesia with a 12-21, 23-21, 21-13 scoreline.

Satwik-Chirag pair have been one of the most recognizable pairs in Indian badminton recently, having won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The pair also clinched India’s maiden World Championships medal in men’s doubles in Tokyo last year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.