Indonesia Open 2023 men's doubles final, Highlights: Satwik-Chirag beat Aaron and Yik Soh to win title
Indonesia Open final, Highlights: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh of Malaysia in straight games, with a scoreline of 21-17, 21-18 to win the men's doubles title.
All hail the champions!
𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🏆🥇— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) June 18, 2023
Proud of you boys 🫶
📸: @badmintonphoto @himantabiswa | @sanjay091968 | @lakhaniarun1 #IndonesiaOpen2023#IndonesiaOpenSuper1000#BWFWorldTour #IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/dbcWJstfVk
Indonesia Open LIVE
CHAMPIONS! Satwik-Chirag pair have been crowned the men's doubles champions of the 2023 Indonesia Open in Jakarta. The Malaysian pair of Aaron and Yik Soh produced a late fightback to make it 20-18, but Satwik-Chirag overcame the nerves to emerge victorious
Preview: India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will have their eyes on the Indonesia Open title when they face Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh of Malaysia in the final on Sunday.
The duo had beaten South Korea’s Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae 17-21 21-19 21-18 in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Aaron and Yik Soh got the better of Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan of Indonesia with a 12-21, 23-21, 21-13 scoreline.
Satwik-Chirag pair have been one of the most recognizable pairs in Indian badminton recently, having won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The pair also clinched India’s maiden World Championships medal in men’s doubles in Tokyo last year.
