Indonesia Open final, Highlights: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh of Malaysia in straight games, with a scoreline of 21-17, 21-18 to win the men's doubles title.

FP Sports June 18, 2023 12:53:06 IST
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrate after defeating South Korea's Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Sung-jae to enter the Indonesia Open men's doubles final. AP

June 18, 2023 - 15:24 (IST)

June 18, 2023 - 15:21 (IST)

June 18, 2023 - 15:10 (IST)

CHAMPIONS! Satwik-Chirag pair have been crowned the men's doubles champions of the 2023 Indonesia Open in Jakarta. The Malaysian pair of Aaron and Yik Soh produced a late fightback to make it 20-18, but Satwik-Chirag overcame the nerves to emerge victorious

June 18, 2023 - 15:03 (IST)

Another net fault from the Malaysians. 19-13 to Satwik-Chirag, two points away from victory. 

June 18, 2023 - 15:00 (IST)

Chirag comes up with a deceptive smash against Aaron and it's advantageous to the Indian pair, who lead 17-11. 

June 18, 2023 - 14:52 (IST)

Aaron fails to respond to a smash from Chirag Shetty and nets his chance. 6-5 to thev Indians at the moment. 

June 18, 2023 - 14:50 (IST)

Another close affair in the second game, with the score currently 5-5. The Malaysian pair have to win this game to stay alive, but Satwik and Chirag will do everything to stop a fughtback from their opponents. 

June 18, 2023 - 14:46 (IST)

A brilliant fightback from Satwik-Chirag after their early struggles in the game, as they go onto win it 21-17. The Malaysian pair fought hard, but were not able to seal the game just yet. 

June 18, 2023 - 14:33 (IST)

The Indians are onto the lead now. That was some fightback, Satwik-Chirag lead at a 9-8 scoreline. 

June 18, 2023 - 14:29 (IST)

The match is underway. The Malaysian pair are off to a strong start, claiming three consecutive points before India hit back with two points. 5-3 to the Malaysians at the moment 

Preview: India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will have their eyes on the Indonesia Open title when they face Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh of Malaysia in the final on Sunday.

The duo had beaten South Korea’s Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae 17-21 21-19 21-18 in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Aaron and Yik Soh got the better of Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan of Indonesia with a 12-21, 23-21, 21-13 scoreline.

Satwik-Chirag pair have been one of the most recognizable pairs in Indian badminton recently, having won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The pair also clinched India’s maiden World Championships medal in men’s doubles in Tokyo last year.

Updated Date: June 18, 2023 15:27:18 IST

