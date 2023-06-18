The Indian men’s double pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will have their eyes set on winning their first-ever Super 1000 title when they face Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh in the Indonesia Open final.

Rankireddy and Shetty, who scripted history in Tokyo last year by winning India’s first-ever World Championships medal in men’s doubles, reached the summit clash after defeating South Korea’s Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae 17-21 21-19 21-18.

In the process, the Commonwealth Games gold medallists extended their head-to-head record over the Koreans to 3-2.

Aaron and Soh, on the other hand defeated Indonesians Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan 12-21, 23-21, 21-13 to book their place in the summit clash.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming fixture between the two pairs:

Where will the Indonesia Open men’s doubles final take place?

The Indonesia Open men’s doubles final will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia.

When will the Indonesia Open men’s doubles final take place?

The Indonesia Open men’s doubles final will take place on Sunday, 18 June.

What time will the match take place?

The final fixtures of the 2023 Indonesia Open will begin from 12 pm local time (10.30 am IST). The men’s doubles final is fourth in the order of play, taking place at the mixed doubles, women’s singles and women’s doubles finals.

Where can I watch the match on television and online?

For those with TV sets at home, Sports 18-1 (SD and HD) will telecast the match. As for the live stream of the final, one can tune in to JioCinema or VootSelect.

