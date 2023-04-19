New Delhi: HS Prannoy, World No 9, and PV Sindhu, two-time Olympic medallist are all set to lead the Indian challenge at the 2023 Sudirman Cup, slated to be held from 14 May to 21 May in China’s Suzhou.

The duo will be joined by the likes of Kidambi Srikanth, and Anupama Upadhyaya, while the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also feature in the squad.

Satwiksairaj had in fact missed the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship due to an injury, and the return of the reputed men’s pair will be a huge boost for India.

All England semi-finalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will compete in the women’s doubles section, while the experienced Ashwini Ponnappa and new partner Tanisha Castro will also take part in the same category.

Tanisha Castro will also partner Sai Pratheek in the mixed doubles category.

The Indian men had created history last year by winning the prestigious Thomas Cup and hopes of a potential podium finished were raised further following the bronze winning performance in the Asian Mixed Team Championships earlier this year.

“Sudirman Cup is a prestigious tournament and the selectors have picked the best squad after studying the domestic and international results. We are confident that this team will challenge for a medal this year,” said Badminton Association of India secretary Sanjay Mishra.

India have been grouped in Group C along with Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Australia and their first task will be to make it to the knock-out stage from a potentially trick group.

Indian team:

Men’s singles:

HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth (Reserve: Lakshya Sen)

Women’s singles:

PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya (Reserve: Aakarshi Kashyap)

Men’s doubles:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila

Women’s doubles:

Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto

Mixed doubles:

Tanisha Crasto/Sai Pratheek.

With inputs from PTI

