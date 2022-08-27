World No 7 Indian pairing squandered an opening game advantage to go down 22-20, 18-21, 16-21 in a pulsating and nerve-wracking hour and 17 minute clash.

Tokyo: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty exited from the BWF World Championships on Saturday with a maiden bronze medal in the men’s doubles competition. The Indian pairing went down narrowly to Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semifinals.

The World No 7 Indian pairing flattered to deceive as they squandered an opening game advantage to go down 22-20, 18-21, 16-21 in a pulsating and nerve-wracking hour and 17 minute clash.

Satwik-Chirag’s loss ended India’s challenge at the prestigious tournament.

It was the sixth successive defeat against the Malaysian pair for Satwik and Chirag, who had lost to them at the mixed team final of the Commonwealth Games earlier this month.

Despite the loss, it was a creditable show by the young Indian pair as they ensured India continued their medal run at the World Championships.

India have won a medal at each edition since 2011, the year the country won their first doubles medal with Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa returning with a bronze in women’s doubles.

Since 2011, India’s medal winners at World Championships have been: PV Sindhu (gold in 2019, silver in 2017 and 2018, bronze in 2013 and 2014), Saina Nehwal (silver in 2015, bronze in 2017), B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019), Kidambi Srikanth (silver in 2021), Lakshya Sen (bronze in 2021).

