India's Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun had to toil hard for 58 minutes to win their round of 16 clash against the Singaporeans Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean 18-21, 21-15, 21-16.

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun continued their dream run at the BWF World Championships on Thursday by reaching their maiden quarterfinals with a come-from-behind victory over Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean.

The unseeded Indian duo had to toil hard for 58 minutes to win its round of 16 clash against the Singaporeans 18-21, 21-15, 21-16.

Arjun and Kapila will now cross swords with the third seed Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the last eight stage.

The two have enjoyed a good run in the tournament. They had upstaged eighth seeds and last edition’s bronze medallists Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 21-17 21-16 in their second round match.

#Badminton #BWFWorldChampionships2022

The dream run also means that Dhruv and Arjun are probably the first Indian doubles pair to reach the world championships quarters. Satwik and Chirag could join them in the last eight later today. — Abhijeet Kulkarni (@abk6580) August 25, 2022

“We feel good. As with every match, we were prepared for this one as well. We used different tactics compared to our last match because these guys are fast on the legs so we had to be extra ready. We had many nervous situations in the game but luckily we were able to get over them,” Arjun told BWF TV after the win.

“We’re looking to go all the way through because we’ve had many close matches with good pairs. I feel this is our time, when matches are falling on our side as well.”

Later in the day, Saina Nehwal and the men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankeyreddy and Chirag Shetty will play in their pre-quarterfinals, while Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will face each other in an all-Indian last 16 clash.

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.