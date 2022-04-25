He confirmed the same in a Twitter post adding that he was looking forward to join the Indian squad for the Thomas and Uber Cup finals slated for May.

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy on Monday announced that he would be withdrawing from the Badminton Asia Championships due to a 'small injury’ he sustained during the Swiss Open tournament in March.

He confirmed the same in a Twitter post adding that he was looking forward to joining the Indian squad for the Thomas and Uber Cup finals slated for May.

“Had to withdraw from Asian Badminton Championships this week because of a small injury which happened in Swiss Open! I think the best decision was to focus on training and focus on the next set of events!

“Can’t wait to join the rest of the squad for Thomas cup Finals,” Prannoy tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Update 🚨 Had to withdraw from Asian Badminton Championships this week because of a small injury which happened in Swiss Open ! I think the best decision was to focus on training and focus on next set of events! Can't wait to join the rest of the squad for Thomas cup Finals 💪

Prannoy reached the quarter-finals of the German Open 2022 that was held in March, and finished runner-up in the Swiss Open Super 300 that followed, going down to Jonatan Christie 21-12, 21-18.

However, the 29-year-old had a forgettable outing at the Korea Open Super 500, where he lost to Malaysia’s Cheam June Wei 21-17, 21-7 in the opening round.

The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will also be missing the tournament after the latter sustained an injury during BAI selection trials in New Delhi.

The Badminton Asia Championships begin on 26 April in Manila, Philippines, and will run till 1 May.

The Thomas and Uber Cup finals is scheduled for 8 May and go on until 15 May.

