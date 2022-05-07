Avinash Sable now holds the national record in three separate disciplines — 5000m, half marathon and his pet category of 3000m steeplechase.

Avinash Sable broke Bahadur Prasad's 30-year-old record in 5000 metres thereby setting the new Indian national record at the Sound Running Track meet in San Juan Capistrano.

Sable's timing of 13:25.65 broke the previous record of 13:29.70. Prasad's record had stood since 1992.

Sable's timing, however, was only good enough for a 12th place finish at the meet in San Juan. The top spot was taken by 1500m Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen with a time of 13:02.03.

The 27-year-old was making a competitive appearance in the 5000m event for just the second time. His previous outing came at the Federation Cup in Kozhikode where he registered a time of 13:39.43.

#BreakingNews 🚨 Olympian & #TOPScheme 🏃‍♂️ #AvinashSable breaks 30-yr old long standing record of Bahadur Prasad (13:29.70/1992) in 5000m, setting a new #nationalrecord with a brilliant performance of 13:25.65 in Sound Running Track meet in San Juan Capistrano 🇺🇸 #Athletics

1/2 pic.twitter.com/vNxWGhi7mT — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 7, 2022

Avinash sable created a new

National record in 5000 M.

.

Scott Simmonds American coach who believes Indians are as good as Kenya athletes. pic.twitter.com/rzUmhhOOYB — Adille Sumariwalla OLY (@Adille1) May 7, 2022

With the new accolade, Sable holds a national record in three separate disciplines. He set the national record in half marathon in Delhi in 2020 (time: 1:00.30) and in his primary discipline of 3000m steeplechase in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this year.

At the Indian Grand Prix 2, Sable broke his own national record for the eighth time. He clocked 8:16.21 to win a gold medal then.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.