Avinash Sable breaks Bahadur Prasad's 30-year-old 5000m national record
Avinash Sable now holds the national record in three separate disciplines — 5000m, half marathon and his pet category of 3000m steeplechase.
Avinash Sable broke Bahadur Prasad's 30-year-old record in 5000 metres thereby setting the new Indian national record at the Sound Running Track meet in San Juan Capistrano.
Sable's timing of 13:25.65 broke the previous record of 13:29.70. Prasad's record had stood since 1992.
Sable's timing, however, was only good enough for a 12th place finish at the meet in San Juan. The top spot was taken by 1500m Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen with a time of 13:02.03.
The 27-year-old was making a competitive appearance in the 5000m event for just the second time. His previous outing came at the Federation Cup in Kozhikode where he registered a time of 13:39.43.
Olympian & #TOPScheme 🏃♂️ #AvinashSable breaks 30-yr old long standing record of Bahadur Prasad (13:29.70/1992) in 5000m, setting a new #nationalrecord with a brilliant performance of 13:25.65 in Sound Running Track meet in San Juan Capistrano 🇺🇸 #Athletics
1/2 pic.twitter.com/vNxWGhi7mT
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 7, 2022
Avinash sable created a new
National record in 5000 M.
.
Scott Simmonds American coach who believes Indians are as good as Kenya athletes. pic.twitter.com/rzUmhhOOYB
— Adille Sumariwalla OLY (@Adille1) May 7, 2022
With the new accolade, Sable holds a national record in three separate disciplines. He set the national record in half marathon in Delhi in 2020 (time: 1:00.30) and in his primary discipline of 3000m steeplechase in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this year.
At the Indian Grand Prix 2, Sable broke his own national record for the eighth time. He clocked 8:16.21 to win a gold medal then.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
World Athletics Day: Here are some Indian athletes who have made the nation proud recently
World Athletics Day today, 7 May, celebrates the importance of sports in our lives. And what better way to do so than appreciate some of the best athletes in the country?
World Athletics Day: Usain Bolt, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Mo Farah inspiring generations
On World Athletics Day, here is a look at some of the top athletes from across the world.
World Athletics Day 2022: From history to celebrations, all you need to know
The day is a part of a project named ‘Athletics for a Greater World’ which was initiated by World Athletics, formerly known as International Amateur Athletics Federations (IAAF)