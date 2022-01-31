Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty stays on top of WTA rankings, Danielle Collins moves to career-best 10th
Barty has increased her lead over Aryna Sabalenka — who exited in the fourth round of the Australian Open — to over 2,600 points.
Paris: Ashleigh Barty's achievement in becoming the first Australian woman in 44 years to win the Australian Open title has seen her consolidate her place atop the WTA rankings.
The 25-year-old has increased her lead over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus — who exited in the fourth round of the Australian Open — to over 2,600 points.
Danielle Collins's consolation for losing to Barty in Saturday's final is the highest-ever ranking for the 28-year-old American as she soars 20 places to 10th.
Poland's Iga Swiatek — who Collins beat in the Australian Open semi-finals -- has also risen to her highest ever ranking, moving up five spots to fourth.
The Czech Republic's French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova moves up one place to third.
There are differing fortunes for two second round losers in Melbourne.
Spain's Garbine Muguruza drops four places to seventh whereas Britain's US Open champion Emma Raducanu rises five to her best ever ranking of 13th.
Rankings
1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8331 pts
2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 5698
3. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 5533 (+1)
4. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4456 (+5)
5. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4452
6. Paula Badosa (ESP) 4429
7. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4195 (-4)
8. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4071
9. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 3871 (-2)
10. Danielle Collins (USA) 3071 (+20)
11. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3070 (-1)
12. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2705
13. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2664 (+5)
14. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2638 (-3)
15. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 2531 (+2)
16. Jessica Pegula (USA) 2474 (+5)
17. Cori Gauff (USA) 2425 (-1)
18. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 2396 (+7)
19. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2355 (+3)
20. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2287
also read
Australian Open Highlights, Women's Final: Ashleigh Barty beats Danielle Collins for third major title
Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open on Day 13 with focus on the women's final.
Australian Open 2022: Ashleigh Barty’s poise helps her rule in an era of power tennis
Very few players on the tour know how to caress and place the ball like Ashleigh Barty does or possess her variety. She can tease open the chinks in their armour.
Australian Open 2022: Iga Swiatek undone by 'fastest balls ever' from Danielle Collins
Iga Swiatek said she came up against the fastest balls she has ever faced after being blown off court by the raw power of Danielle Collins to miss out on an Australian Open final.