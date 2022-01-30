In the second longest Australian Open final, Rafael Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev to take the lead in tally for most Grand Slam titles with his 21st.

Rafael Nadal got to 21 first.

The 35-year-old Spaniard has broken the men’s record for most Grand Slam singles titles but he had to do it the hard way by coming back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in an Australian Open final that lasted 5 hours and 24 minutes. He was broken when serving for the championship at 5-4 in the fifth set but made no mistake the next time.

It was the second longest Australian Open final after Novak Djokovic beat Nadal in five sets in 5 hours and 53 minutes in 2012.

Nadal now has one more than Roger Federer and Djokovic, his long-time rivals in the so-called Big Three.

With the 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win that started Sunday night and was delayed for a while in the second set when a protester jumped onto the court, Nadal also becomes just the fourth man in history to win all four of the sport’s major titles at least twice.

Here are the top stats from Nadal's monumental win:

Tennis🐐 - Claiming the men's record for most GS singles titles 1- Gore - WIM 1877

2- Hartley - WIM 1880

3- Renshaw - WIM 1883

7- Sears - US 1887

8- Tilden - US 1925

11- Emerson - AO 1967

13- Sampras - WIM 2000

15- Federer - WIM 2009

21- RAFA NADAL - AO 2022#Nadal #AusOpen — Gracenote Olympic (@GracenoteGold) January 30, 2022

# Rafael Nadal has now won a 21st Grand Slam title, steering away from Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who are both on 20. His updated Grand Slam CV: 13 French Opens, four US Open titles, two at Wimbledon and two at the Australian Open

# Nadal has moved ahead of Federer in the all-time Grand Slam titles list for the very first time

# Nadal is the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice. Others: Djokovic, Roy Emerson and Rod Laver

# Only Nadal, Pete Sampras and Rosewall have managed the feat of winning Grand Slam titles in their teens, 20s and 30s

# At 35, Nadal is the third oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title, behind Ken Rosewall and Federer

# This was the first time Nadal won from two sets down since beating Mikhail Youzhny in 2007 Wimbledon

It took 5:24, the 2nd-longest men's major final in the Open Era, but Rafael Nadal has won the Australian Open to break a tie for the most Grand Slam titles by a man in tennis history. Nadal also becomes the 4th man in tennis history to win all 4 majors multiple times. pic.twitter.com/XaC8zxL2Ey — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 30, 2022

#Nadal is the 1st player to win @AustralianOpen title from a 2-sets deficit in the championship since 1965 when Roy Emerson defeated Fred Stolle 7-9 2-6 6-4 7-5 6-1. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) January 30, 2022

# Nadal has now improved his win-loss record in 2022 to 10-0 ahead of Medvedev and Maxime Cressy who have nine match wins each

# This was Nadal's fourth win over a top-5 player at the Australian Open and first since he beat No 3 Milos Raonic in 2017. He lost both of his matches against top-5 players here since then: to No 1 Djokovic in 2019 and to No 5 Thiem in 2020. He has a 4-5 win-loss record against top-5 opposition at the Australian Open and a 31-14 win-loss record at the Grand Slams overall.

# By beating Medvedev, Nadal has ended four-match losing streak against top-5 players on hard courts. His last win came at the 2019 ATP Finals against Medvedev.

# Nadal improves his head-to-head with Medvedev to 4-1, with the Russian losing to the Spanish leftie in his first major final at the 2019 US Open

# Nadal has 90 career titles including 36 Masters titles, one behind Djokovic's all-time record. In the list of most career titles, Nadal stands behind Jimmy Connors, Federer and Ivan Lendl

# Nadal and Medvedev will maintain their rankings come Monday. Rafa will stay World No 5 and Medvedev as the World No 2

# Nadal and Djokovic have enjoyed a strong duopoly since the 2018 French Open. The pair have won 13 of the last 15 majors - eight going to Djokovic and five to Nadal. The other two have gone to Dominic Thiem (2020 US Open) and Medvedev (2021 US Open)

# Medvedev's win-loss record in major finals now stands at 1-3. He lost the 2019 US Open final, 2021 Australian Open final and now the 2022 Australian Open final while winning the 2021 US Open

