Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal's historic triumph sparks off meme-fest on vaccines

Nadal received congratulatory messages from all over the world and among the many wishes, there were vaccine memes and jokes that made headlines and spoke on the importance of vaccination.

FP Trending January 31, 2022 17:32:57 IST
Rafael Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev from two sets down to win the Australian Open. AP

At the Australian Open final on Sunday, 30 January, Rafael Nadal created history. He achieved the unthinkable after winning his 21st Grand Slam, moving ahead of top players Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on the list.

During the match, tennis fans were shocked to see the 35-year-old Spaniard outplaying his opponent Daniil Medvedev for more than two sets and two hours. In the mightiest of his comebacks, Nadal ended the lengthy contest with scores 2-6, 6-7 (7/5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 at the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

After Nadal emerged the winner, congratulatory messages from all over the world flooded social media. Among the many wishes, there were vaccine memes and jokes that made headlines and spoke on the importance of vaccination.

The focus was on Djokovic, who was stopped from playing the tournament because of Australia’s new strict immunisation policy. Despite taking the Australian government to court, Djokovic could not be part of the much-awaited tournament.

There were a few social media users who poked fun at Djokovic for missing out on a great opportunity, while others congratulated Nadal.

One fan posted saying vaccination helps with Nadal topping the chart.

Pune Police used an epic moment of the two stars and further urged others to get jabbed soon.

Australian politician and member of the Labor Party, Cameron Dick also wished Nadal for his win.

Here are few more memes that you can check out:  

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

With this big win, Nadal has become the fourth sportsperson to win each of the four grand slams twice, as well as the third on the list to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era. He currently stands behind Federer and Australian tennis player Ken Rosewall.

Updated Date: January 31, 2022 17:35:06 IST

