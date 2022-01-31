Nadal received congratulatory messages from all over the world and among the many wishes, there were vaccine memes and jokes that made headlines and spoke on the importance of vaccination.

At the Australian Open final on Sunday, 30 January, Rafael Nadal created history. He achieved the unthinkable after winning his 21st Grand Slam, moving ahead of top players Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on the list.

During the match, tennis fans were shocked to see the 35-year-old Spaniard outplaying his opponent Daniil Medvedev for more than two sets and two hours. In the mightiest of his comebacks, Nadal ended the lengthy contest with scores 2-6, 6-7 (7/5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 at the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

After Nadal emerged the winner, congratulatory messages from all over the world flooded social media. Among the many wishes, there were vaccine memes and jokes that made headlines and spoke on the importance of vaccination.

The focus was on Djokovic, who was stopped from playing the tournament because of Australia’s new strict immunisation policy. Despite taking the Australian government to court, Djokovic could not be part of the much-awaited tournament.

There were a few social media users who poked fun at Djokovic for missing out on a great opportunity, while others congratulated Nadal.

One fan posted saying vaccination helps with Nadal topping the chart.

Pune Police used an epic moment of the two stars and further urged others to get jabbed soon.

Australian politician and member of the Labor Party, Cameron Dick also wished Nadal for his win.

Rafael Nadal becomes the first ever player to win 21 grand slams, moving ahead of Novak Djokovic on 20 Just another perk of getting vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/ZOOY5FMF5M — Cameron Dick (@camerondickqld) January 30, 2022

Here are few more memes that you can check out:

If someone is still not sure about the importance of vaccines, tell them that only a vaccinated person could become the first to win 21 grand slams#RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/00T921NPmq — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 30, 2022

Maybe vaccines have super power? Look at Rafa going strong. Get your shots today to unleash your inner Nadal! — Nevin (@nevinthomas) January 30, 2022

21 Grand Slam titles 2 vaccine shots 0 rackets smashed 0 times deported 0 umpires struck with the ball ONE. RAFAEL. NADAL! #AusOpen — Sullivan Noronha (@NoronhaSullivan) January 30, 2022

#Djokovic didn't take the shots while #Nadal played the winning shot. Vaccine & racquet both win. — Kaypius (@realkaypius) January 30, 2022

Nadal after seeing few djokovic fans OA after AO finals. Vaadu vaccine veskokapote adi Naa tappa ra. Pottalo racquet tho guddandira Vanni.#AO2022 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/lwDGTcJVC8 — ⚒️ (@AlteroEgos) January 30, 2022

With this big win, Nadal has become the fourth sportsperson to win each of the four grand slams twice, as well as the third on the list to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era. He currently stands behind Federer and Australian tennis player Ken Rosewall.

