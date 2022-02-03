Novak Djokovic to speak about Australian Open controversy in '7 to 10 days'
Djokovic on Thursday said he plans to provide his “version” of what happened during the fiasco that led to his deportation ahead of the Australian Open in the coming days.
Belgrade: Novak Djokovic on Thursday said he plans to provide his “version” of what happened during the fiasco that led to his deportation ahead of the Australian Open in the coming days.
The world number one's visa was cancelled last month ahead of the season-opening Grand Slam over his Covid-19 vaccination status, and he has kept a relatively low profile since returning to Serbia — making just a handful of brief appearances.
"I plead for patience and in the next seven to ten days I will speak to the media more thoroughly about my version of the story," said Djokovic during a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade.
The 34-year-old offered no other details on his future plans, while he thanked Vucic and his Serbian fans for their support during the ordeal.
Djokovic was unable to challenge for a 21st Grand Slam singles title, which was won over the weekend by his rival Rafael Nadal, who is now the most decorated player in tennis history.
The Serb, however, remained world number one in the rankings released earlier this week and extended his record-breaking run in the top spot to 358 weeks.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Australian Open 2022: Ailing Rafael Nadal survives Denis Shapovalov comeback to reach semi-finals
Rafael Nadal moved to within two matches of a record 21st Grand Slam title with a dogfight five-set quarter-final win over Denis Shapovalov.
Novak Djokovic remains number one despite Australian Open absence
Nadal remains fifth in the rankings despite his record-breaking title and the only movement in the top 10 sees Italy's Matteo Berrettini — who lost to the Spaniard in the semi-finals in Australia — rise one place to sixth.
Australian Open 2022: 'What a match', Nadal congratulated by rivals Federer, Djokovic after 21st Grand Slam win
Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in a gruelling summit clash that went past the five-hour mark to go past Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in terms of Grand Slam wins