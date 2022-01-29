Sports

Australian Open 2022: 'No better player at the moment than Ash Barty' Twitter reacts to her third major

Barty ended Australia's 44-year drought with Christine O'Neill, the last Australian man or woman to win in Melbourne, watching in the stadium.

FP Sports January 29, 2022 17:27:59 IST
Ashleigh Barty beat Danielle Collins in straight sets in the final of the 2022 Australian Open. AP

An imperious Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian to win her home Grand Slam in 44 years Saturday, halting the charge of fearless American Danielle Collins in straight sets.

The world number one was 5-1 down in the second set but came storming back to win on a tiebreak and sweep past the 27th seed 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) to be crowned Australian Open champion in front of an expectant Rod Laver Arena crowd.

It was a third Slam title for the 25-year-old after her breakthrough French Open success in 2019 and Wimbledon last year, joining Serena Williams as the only active players to win majors on all three surfaces.

Barty achieved the feat with Christine O'Neill, the last Australian man or woman to win in Melbourne, watching in the stadium.

O'Neill won the title in 1978 and told reporters before the match: "I'm probably her (Barty's) biggest fan. I'd be happy to hand it over to her because she's so deserving of it."

Here's how Barty's peers reacted to her win:

