Australian Open 2022: 'No better player at the moment than Ash Barty' Twitter reacts to her third major
Barty ended Australia's 44-year drought with Christine O'Neill, the last Australian man or woman to win in Melbourne, watching in the stadium.
An imperious Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian to win her home Grand Slam in 44 years Saturday, halting the charge of fearless American Danielle Collins in straight sets.
The world number one was 5-1 down in the second set but came storming back to win on a tiebreak and sweep past the 27th seed 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) to be crowned Australian Open champion in front of an expectant Rod Laver Arena crowd.
It was a third Slam title for the 25-year-old after her breakthrough French Open success in 2019 and Wimbledon last year, joining Serena Williams as the only active players to win majors on all three surfaces.
O'Neill won the title in 1978 and told reporters before the match: "I'm probably her (Barty's) biggest fan. I'd be happy to hand it over to her because she's so deserving of it."
Here's how Barty's peers reacted to her win:
There is just no better tennis player at the moment than @ashbarty
Most complete and focused! The way she is able to put pieces together and add a bit more to her game is absolutely admirable! What an example!
Congrats champ to you and all your team ❤️
— victoria azarenka (@vika7) January 29, 2022
World No. 1 Ash Barty has just become the 1st Australian to win an #AusOpen singles title since Chris O’Neil’s win in 1978.
What a special day for Australia!
Congratulations, @ashbarty! #AusOpen2022 https://t.co/ENiq4eJrPb
— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 29, 2022
Huge congrats to my friend @ashbarty
Amazing performance! Sooo happy to see you with that trophy ❤️#ausopen
— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) January 29, 2022
Congrats @ashbarty so happy for you champ ❤️ This one is very special and you really deserve it
— Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) January 29, 2022
The best, without a doubt
Congrats @ashbarty https://t.co/OPEPbsUXYn
— Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) January 29, 2022
Well done Ash! Legend player. Legend person. Legend ambassador for tennis and Australia pic.twitter.com/K2eTw7btYC
— Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) January 29, 2022
A Grand Slam champion on three different surfaces, you are the complete player @AshBarty and I am so happy for you tonight. There’s nothing like winning at home, congratulations #AO2022 champion, it is wonderful to be here for this moment and to celebrate with Australia.
— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 29, 2022
Backstage with some amazing Aussie tennis legends, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Chris O’Neil, Judy Dalton and the one and only @ashbarty - who did something special tonight! pic.twitter.com/w3XinXWdHG
— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 29, 2022
Goosebumps for @ashbarty so well deserved !!! @AustralianOpen
— Donna Vekic (@DonnaVekic) January 29, 2022
WHAT A CHAMPION you are, @ashbarty! ❤️
Congratulations, I am incredibly happy for you! https://t.co/pL0LNeQNbv
— Barbora Strycova (@BaraStrycova) January 29, 2022
Congrats, @ashbarty! What a marvelous achievement!
So happy to see you crowned at home! Absolutely deserved. Pure class! pic.twitter.com/s7uACBbVWN
— Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) January 29, 2022
The moment @ashbarty @AustralianOpen champion pic.twitter.com/t4Rx9kry05
— Rennae Stubbs OLY (@rennaestubbs) January 29, 2022
The reacts! @ashbarty @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/tcMUN1lapZ
— Rennae Stubbs OLY (@rennaestubbs) January 29, 2022
What a moment @ashbarty Goosebumps
— Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) January 29, 2022
