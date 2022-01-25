Madison Keys will play either top-ranked Ash Barty or Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.

Madison Keys is the first player into the semi-finals at Melbourne Park after beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2.

Krejcikova took a medical timeout while trailing 5-2 in the first set from what might have been heat stress as temperatures topped 30 Celsius (86 F). She appeared to be lethargic at times during a second set that lasted 35 minutes.

Keys will play either top-ranked Ash Barty or Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals. Barty and Pegula were playing a night match on Rod Laver Arena.

The win continues a resurgent 2022 for Keys, who won only 11 matches in all of 2021. She has tied that mark now — five wins so far in the Australian Open, five while winning the Adelaide International 10 days ago, and a first-round win at a tournament in Melbourne the week before.

