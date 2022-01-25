Australian Open 2022: Madison Keys sweeps past Barbora Krejcikova to reach semi-finals
Madison Keys will play either top-ranked Ash Barty or Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.
Madison Keys is the first player into the semi-finals at Melbourne Park after beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2.
Krejcikova took a medical timeout while trailing 5-2 in the first set from what might have been heat stress as temperatures topped 30 Celsius (86 F). She appeared to be lethargic at times during a second set that lasted 35 minutes.
Keys will play either top-ranked Ash Barty or Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals. Barty and Pegula were playing a night match on Rod Laver Arena.
The win continues a resurgent 2022 for Keys, who won only 11 matches in all of 2021. She has tied that mark now — five wins so far in the Australian Open, five while winning the Adelaide International 10 days ago, and a first-round win at a tournament in Melbourne the week before.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Australian Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas 'close to 100 percent' after elbow surgery
The Greek 23-year-old admitted at the ATP Cup this month that he was struggling with pain, which was affecting his serve in his first tournament since going under the knife in late November.
Australian Open 2022: Naomi Osaka 'more comfortable in my skin' after turbulent year
Naomi Osaka had a difficult 2021 in which she revealed she had suffered depression.
Novak Djokovic visa battle against Australian government 'damaging on all fronts': ATP
The ATP statement, however, made clear that Novak Djokovic could have avoided the problem.