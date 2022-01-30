Rafael Nadal with the victory speech: "Good evening, well good morning everybody. I know it's a tough moment - Daniil you are amazing I have been in this position.

"I don't have any doubt that you will have this trophy a couple of times in your career because you are amazing.

"It has been one of the most emotional matches of my tennis career. All the best to you in the future."

"I don't know what to say guys. For me it is just amazing.

"I did not know if I would be back on the tour playing tennis again. You don't know how much it means to be back here. You are amazing and thank you so much for all of your support.

"Without a doubt it is one of the most emotional [periods] of my career. To have the support I have received the last three weeks will stay in my heart. So many, many thanks.

"I honestly can't thank enough all the guys that are there - all the team, all the family, those that aren't here. How hard the last year and a half has been. In the low moments you have been there every single moment in support.

"Without you none of this is possible so thank you very much for everything."

"I don't want to forget the volunteers and everyone who makes possible this event. Thank you very much for supporting tennis and myself. It has been tough times to organise tennis tournaments but the last two years you have done a great job. I wish you all the very best.

"I thought this might be my last Australian Open but this has given me enough energy to maybe keep going. I will keep trying my very best to come again next year. Thank you."