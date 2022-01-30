Rafael Nadal beats Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to win the 2022 Australian Open. This is his 21st Grand Slam title, his second in Australia and he has now won all four majors at least twice. No one has come from two sets down to win the Australian Open final in the Open Era.
Jan 30, 2022
20:18 (IST)
Rafael Nadal with the victory speech: "Good evening, well good morning everybody. I know it's a tough moment - Daniil you are amazing I have been in this position.
"I don't have any doubt that you will have this trophy a couple of times in your career because you are amazing.
"It has been one of the most emotional matches of my tennis career. All the best to you in the future."
"I don't know what to say guys. For me it is just amazing.
"I did not know if I would be back on the tour playing tennis again. You don't know how much it means to be back here. You are amazing and thank you so much for all of your support.
"Without a doubt it is one of the most emotional [periods] of my career. To have the support I have received the last three weeks will stay in my heart. So many, many thanks.
"I honestly can't thank enough all the guys that are there - all the team, all the family, those that aren't here. How hard the last year and a half has been. In the low moments you have been there every single moment in support.
"Without you none of this is possible so thank you very much for everything."
"I don't want to forget the volunteers and everyone who makes possible this event. Thank you very much for supporting tennis and myself. It has been tough times to organise tennis tournaments but the last two years you have done a great job. I wish you all the very best.
"I thought this might be my last Australian Open but this has given me enough energy to maybe keep going. I will keep trying my very best to come again next year. Thank you."
Daniil Medvedev in the speech: "It's tough to talk after five hours and 30 minutes. I want to congratulate Rafa, what you did was amazing.
"I tried to play but I was really tired. The level was really high.
"You raised the level after two sets, I thought you might get tired. You are an amazing champion. You guys have a great rivalry and it is not over yet.
"I want to thank my two guys in my box who were here all week. I hope we have more victories to come.
"I thank my wife but I think maybe the TV is broken now. I want to thank my team, I will forget someone but thanks for being with me. My parents, if you are still watching. I thank you for your support and I will try to be better next time."
Jan 30, 2022
19:51 (IST)
WHAT A SHOW FROM RAFA!
To put 🇪🇸 Nadal's win into perspective:
✨ He missed Wimbledon, US Open and thought he might have to retire because of a chronic foot problem
Nadal 2-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 Medvedev (*denotes next server)
Nadal serving for the championship once again. He's quickly raced away to 30-0 once again. And then an ace out wide brings up three Championship points. Nadal volleys and Medvedev is unable to get it back!
Jan 30, 2022
19:38 (IST)
Nadal* 2-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-5 Medvedev (*denotes next server)
Medvedev with the drop, Nadal runs along and plays a sumptuous angled winner. Just the flick of the wrist there. On the next, he sees Medvedev miss and has a break point opportunity. Saved! But Nadal gets back and creates another with a mammoth forehand down the line. And this one is saved too. Nadal is unable to get the serve back and we're on to deuce once again. Medvedev with a backhand missed and Nadal has a third break point. BREAK! Nadal gets a huge serve down the T back and then Medvedev overcooks the forehand.
Jan 30, 2022
19:34 (IST)
Nadal 2-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 5-5 *Medvedev (*denotes next server)
From 30-0 up, Nadal sees his serve brought back to break point. From 30-0 to 30-30 on a double fault and then Medvedev gets back to BREAK!
Jan 30, 2022
19:26 (IST)
Nadal* 2-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 5-4 Medvedev (*denotes next server)
Medvedev comes from 30-30 to hold with a sublime drop shot
Preview: It'll be a history-making day, one way or the other. Rafael Nadal is within one victory of a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title. He’ll have to beat second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the final to get the mark on his own.
And Medvedev is chasing a piece of history after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals.
The US Open champion is aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament.
In the women's doubles final, the top-seeded team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will go for their fourth Grand Slam women’s doubles title when they face Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia.
The quirky Russian world number two has polarised crowds, been taken to the brink, survived match point, staged amazing comebacks, had a furious meltdown with a chair umpire and yet he is into his fourth Grand Slam final