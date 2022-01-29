Rafael Nadal will play the Australian Open final against U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who is aiming for back-to-back major titles and his own, albeit smaller, piece of history

Since Wimbledon ended last July, there's been so much discussion in tennis about the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles.

The focus has been almost entirely on Novak Djokovic's bid; almost none of it on Rafael Nadal.

With the first Grand Slam title of 2022 to be determined Sunday, it's Nadal who is just one win away.

He’ll play the Australian Open final against US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who is aiming for back-to-back major titles and his own, albeit smaller, piece of history.

So long in the making, so many months off the tour for Nadal, and so much drama around Djokovic’s deportation the night before his Australian Open title defense was due to begin, makes the race for 21 so much more compelling.

Nadal, only last month, wasn't even sure if he'd get to Australia after long hours of frustrating and intensive rehabilitation on his foot injury that can never be fully fixed, and a bout of COVID-19.

“For me, it’s all about the Australian Open more than anything else,” Nadal said. “Being very honest, for me its much more important to have the chance to play tennis than win the 21, no?”

Nadal is tied for the record, 20, with the absent Djokovic — a nine-time Australian Open champion who had his visa revoked for failing to meet the country's strict COVID-19 requirements — and Roger Federer, who still recovering from right knee surgery.

When will Australian Open 2022 men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev take place?

Rafael Nadal will play Daniil Medvedev in the Australia Open 2022 men's singles final on 30 January, 2022.

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for the Australia Open 2022 men's single final is at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park.

When will the match start?

The Australia Open 2022 men's single final is scheduled to begin at 2 pm IST.

Who will broadcast Australian Open 22 men's singles final match?

The Australia Open 2022 men's single final will be telecast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Sony LIV. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and commentary.

With inputs from AP