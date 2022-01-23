Australian Open 2022: Barbora Krejcikova thumps Victoria Azarenka to set up Madison Keys last eight clash
Barbora Krejcikova and Madison Keys will faceoff in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.
French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova has reached the Australian Open quarter-finals with a 6-2, 6-2 win over two-time champion Victoria Azarenka in their fourth-round match on Rod Laver Arena.
The fourth-seeded Krejcikova needed only 85 minutes to beat the 2012 and 2013 champion and progress to her third quarterfinal in four Grand Slams events.
She will next play 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys.
Azarenka, seeded 24th, made 28 unforced errors and dropped five service games.
Krejcikova broke Azarenka's serve in the third game and again in the seventh to take control of the first set.
She broke again the opening game of the second set and then was rarely troubled in closing out as temperatures approached 34 Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit).
Keys beats Badosa
Earlier, Keys became the first woman to reach this year's Australian Open quarter-finals with a dominant 6-3, 6-1 victory over eighth-seed Spaniard Paula Badosa.
The 26-year-old American, who defeated 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the first round, never looked troubled against the higher-ranked Badosa in their first career meeting, racking up 26 winners as she continued her unbeaten start to the year.
Keys, who claimed her sixth career title last week in Adelaide, raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first set before consolidating her advantage to close out the first set in 32 minutes.
The second set was even more one-sided for the unseeded American, breaking Badosa in the first, third, fifth and seventh games to wrap up the win in 1:09 and earn her first quarterfinal berth in Australia since 2018.
The 24-year-old Badosa, who was also unbeaten this year after winning the Sydney International earlier this month, made 10 double faults and lost her service game five times.
