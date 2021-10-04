Last October, Sharypova accused the German tennis star of physical and emotional abuse, claims he has repeatedly denied.

The ATP Tour, the men's tennis body, has opened an investigation into domestic abuse allegations levelled against Alexander Zverev by former partner Olya Sharypova.

In a statement, ATP said, ".. an internal investigation into allegations concerning Alexander Zverev at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai in 2019 is currently underway. The ATP fully condemns any form of violence or abuse and will investigate such allegations related to conduct at an ATP member tournament."

In an interview to a Russian website, she claimed he had attempted to strangle her with a pillow and hit her head against the wall while in a New York hotel room ahead of the 2019 US Open.

Sharypova stated she feared for her life.

Ahead of the US Open this year, Sharypova went into detail, making allegations of physical and verbal abuse by Zverev, including that he told her he wished she would die.

World No 4 Zverev issued a statement after the Slate article was published calling the allegations "defamatory and false".

In a statement on Twitter he said, "I have engaged my German and American lawyers in the matter. They have already obtained a preliminary injunction against the source and the author who published the false allegations."

"I categorically and unequivocally deny having abused Olya. I also fully support the creation of an ATP domestic violence policy. I will not address this matter any further."

Barring Milos Raonic, none of his peers have questioned Zverev's conduct. “I’m embarrassed and disappointed in the ATP and the other governing bodies’ response to this situation,” Raonic told The Rolling Stone magazine.

ATP CEO Massimo Calvelli went on to add, "The allegations raised against Alexander Zverev are serious and we have a responsibility to address them. We hope our investigation will allow us to establish the facts and determine appropriate follow-up action."

"We understand Zverev welcomes our investigation and acknowledge that he has denied all allegations. We will also be monitoring any further legal developments following the preliminary injunction obtained by Zverev in the German Courts."

Also part of the statement was ATP's declaration that they have received an independent safeguarding report aimed at ensuring all adults and minors involved in professional tennis are safe and protected from abuse.