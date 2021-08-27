Alexander Zverev planning to take legal action over allegations of domestic abuse from former girlfriend
Zverev, last year's US Open runner-up, is seeded fourth in this year's New York Grand Slam hardcourt tennis showdown that begins Monday.
Tokyo Olympic singles champion Alexander Zverev said Friday he plans to take legal action over accusations of domestic abuse by former girlfriend Olya Sharypova and again denied any wrongdoing.
Zverev, last year's US Open runner-up, is seeded fourth in this year's New York Grand Slam hardcourt tennis showdown that begins Monday.
Last October, Sharypova accused the German tennis star of physical and emotional abuse, claims he denied.
More details of her claims were published in a story Thursday, prompting Zverev to release a statement on Twitter about the matter.
"I have engaged my German and American lawyers in the matter. They have already obtained a preliminary injunction against the source and the author who published the false allegations," Zverev said.
"The court followed our arguments and states, the accusations aroused are defamatory and false. The lawyers have therefore initiated further proceedings against the source and the author.
"I categorically and unequivocally deny having abused Olya."
Zverev also backed an idea by the ATP Tour to create a domestic violence policy similar to those used in some team sports leagues.
"I also fully support the creation of an ATP domestic violence policy," tweeted Zverev, who closed by saying,"I will not address this matter any further."
also read
Cincinnati Masters: Medvedev books semis spot with win over Carreno Busta; Barty beats Krejcikova to reach last-four
Medvedev, last week's Toronto champion, won his eighth match in a row as he prepares for a final four contest against compatriot Andrey Rublev.
ATP Toronto Masters: Daniil Medvedev outlasts Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas stops Casper Ruud's streak
Daniil Medvedev gathered his resources to stage a fightback in two and a quarter hours on the way to revenge for a five-set loss he took at Wimbledon against the number 13.
ATP Winston-Salem: Andy Murray eliminated in second round by Frances Tiafoe
Tiafoe advances to the third round of the hardcourt tournament where he will face either Thiago Monteiro or Eduardo Nava.