ATP Rankings: At 18, Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest entrant into top 10 since Rafael Nadal
Alcaraz climbed two places to ninth in the world due to his straight-sets victory over Pablo Carreno Busta in the Barcelona Open final on Sunday. Britain's Cameron Norrie drops out of the top 10 to number 11.
Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz, aged 18, on Monday became the youngest player to enter the top 10 of the ATP world rankings since his compatriot Rafael Nadal did so at the same age in 2005.
Alcaraz climbed two places to ninth in the world due to his straight-sets victory over Pablo Carreno Busta in the Barcelona Open final on Sunday. Britain's Cameron Norrie drops out of the top 10 to number 11.
It was the third title of the season for Alcaraz, having won the Miami Masters at the beginning of the month and the Rio tournament in February.
Carreno Busta swaps places with another Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the former climbing to 18 and the latter moving down one spot to 19th.
Novak Djokovic still sits atop the standings despite losing to Russian Andrey Rublev in the final of the Belgrade Open. World number two Daniil Medvedev is out with a hernia problem.
ATP top 20 (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):
1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,400 pts
2. Daniil Medvedev 8,080
3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,465
4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6,435
5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,770
6. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4,570
7. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4,110
8. Andrey Rublev 4,025
9. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 3,827 (+2)
10. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,625 (-1)
11. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3,440 (-1)
12. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,029
13. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,010
14. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,008
15. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,805
16. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,671
17. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2,475
18. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,135 (+1)
19. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2,015 (-1)
20. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,788
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic cleared to play at Italian Open next month, says organiser
Djokovic can come to Rome and play at the Italian Open next month even if he is still not vaccinated against the coronavirus, the president of the Italian Tennis Federation said Wednesday.
Madrid Open: Andy Murray reverses decision to skip clay-court season to enter tournament
The 34-year-old had initially considered sitting out all matches on the surface to minimise the wear and tear on his body ahead of the grass court season.
Barcelona Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach semis
Alcaraz won the quarterfinal 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 after breaking the fifth-ranked Greek five times on the outdoor clay court named for Rafael Nadal.