Indian wrestlers returned home this week with a haul of 17 medals from the Asian Wrestling Championships in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar. The star of the show turned out to be Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who became the first Indian to collect a hat-trick of gold medals at the continental event.

The 17-medal haul was also bigger than last year’s 14 but just one gold in comparison to five in 2021 meant India dropped to the fifth spot from third in the medals tally. Despite the inferiority, it’s important to take into consideration that the competition level was much higher this year with the relaxations in post-pandemic restrictions. Also, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championships slated one after another in the year, there are plenty of talking points from the tournament.

Contrasting forms of two Tokyo Olympic medallists

The 24-year-old wrestler didn’t just continue from where he left last season at the Olympics but also came in fresh, improved and determined for more success. On his way to the final, Ravi recorded comprehensive wins over Japan’s Rikuto Arai (15-4) and Mongolia’s Zanabazar Zandanbud (12-5) in the quarterfinals and the semifinals to enter the title clash. The final, despite an early hiccup that saw him go 0-2 down, saw him defeat Kazakh wrestler Rakhat Kalzhan by technical superiority 12-2.

His dominance in the 57kg category has billed him as the firm favourite to win the CWG and Asiad. However, questions are raised over the form of his fellow Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia, who was largely off colour in settling for the silver medal as he lost out to Iran’s World junior champion Rahman Amouzadkhalili 3-1.

The wrestler appeared rusty during the course of the competition and prior to it complained of not being at his best after a delayed recovery from his recurring knee injury due to the unavailability of a physiotherapist.

Coach Satpal Singh, however, tipped both the wrestlers, who train at his famed Chatrasaal academy, to win gold medals at the Asian Games.

“Ravi is more determined to succeed after missing out on Olympic gold medal and already has set his sight on the Paris Olympics in 2023,” said Satpal. “Bajrang had his injury issues but he is an experienced wrestler and was playing it safe with Asian Games coming up later this year.”

Ravi’s former roommate at the Chatrasaal, Deepak Punia once again had to settle for a silver medal in the 86kg category as he continues to struggle in big matches.

Gourav Baliyan, who returned to the competition after missing out last year, won his second silver medal at the competition in 79kg category. Barely 21, Gourav will be among the hopefuls for a World Championship medals as he competes in a non-Olympic weight category.

Anshu Malik and young wrestlers shine in absence of big names



With likes of Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik missing the event, young woman wrestlers still made their presence felt with five medals. While a gold medal was missing, Anshu Malik led the group with a silver medal in 57kg category. Anshu was gold medallist at the previous edition but had to deal with a much competitive field this time around.

Surprise package, however, turned out to be a Radhika Jaglan, who claimed a silver medal in 65kg category and has presented herself as a replacement in the weight class in place of star wrestler Sakshi Malik, whose performance has been on a downhill ever since the Olympic medal. The 21-year-old Radhika’s might will soon be put to test at WFI trials for both CWG and Asian Games in May.

Greco-Roman wrestlers bag five medals after last year’s flop show



It turned out to be a good showing for the Greco-Roman wrestlers (men-only event) that saw Indian wrestlers grab five medals after no show last year. Arjun Halakurki (55kg), Neeraj (63kg), Sachin Sahrawat (67kg), Harpreet Singh Sandhu (82kg) and Sunil Kumar (87kg) grabbed bronze medals to end India’s barren run in the format.

