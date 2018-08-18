After a chaotic and sometimes controversial build-up, athletes from the 45 participating countries will gear up to challenge the best in the continent when the main competitions of the 18th Asian Games begin with the opening ceremony on Sunday.
The weeks and months leading up to the tournament have been dogged by worries over poor air quality, terrorism and Jakarta's notorious traffic.
But organisers insist they are ready, and 4,000 dancers and a 100-piece orchestra will get the party started in Jakarta at a ceremony which organisers say will be watched by billions of people across Asia and beyond.
The main Gelora Bung Karno stadium will be transformed into a verdant mountain, organisers say, and Indonesian celebrity singer Anggun Cipta Sasmi will take to the stage.
The Games website says the ceremony will show the world Indonesia is capable of hosting an international event — but the jury is still out.
Just a few hours before the opening on Saturday, national police chief Tito Karnavian visited the GBK stadium, telling journalists that more than 8,000 security officials would be deployed for the ceremony.
"We are giving special attention to security," he said at the arena, where more than 300 CCTV cameras with facial recognition technology have been installed.
Around 50,000 people are expected inside the stadium, Games organising committee INASGOC said Saturday, adding that tickets — which range in price from to $50-$350 — had sold out.
The ceremony will see North and South Korea march together at the Asian Games opening ceremony as one of the world's largest multi-sport competitions gets under way under a cloud of concern over security and pollution on Saturday.
The two Koreas will march behind the blue-and-white Korean Unification flag for the second time this year, after the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics — an event that heralded an unprecedented warming of ties. The North and South, still technically at war, are also joining forces in women's basketball, canoeing and rowing during the 40-sport, two-week regional Olympics.
The Indian contingent, represented by 804 athletes and officials, will aim to better their performance at the previous Asiad in Incheon, South Korea, where they finished eighth with 11 gold, 10 silver and and 36 bronze medals. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will lead the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony of the Asian Games.
The 20-year-old has top class credentials by virtue of being the first Indian to win a gold medal at a World Championships. This came courtesy of his victory at the 2016 World Youth Championships.
Highlights
20:10 (IST)
20:08 (IST)
The opening ceremony comes to an end!
The lighting of cauldron and Anggun's performance brings the Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony to an end, signalling the beginning of the tournament. From tomorrow, the Games will begin in earnest, with events like Wrestling and Shooting starting their initial rounds.
19:46 (IST)
Internationally known pop-star Anggun performs in the opening ceremony!
The lighting of the cauldron was followed by a soulful performance from French-Indonesian singer Anggun, who performed with a number of dancers behind her, illuminated by mesmerizing light show coloured with deep shades of purple.
19:41 (IST)
The cauldron has been lit!
Six of Indonesia's former medal-winning athletes carried the torch all the way up the imposing mountainous structure of the stage, right up to the very top, where it was used to light a huge fire in a basin fashioned in the style of a volcanic crater.
19:36 (IST)
Indonesian soprano singer Putri Ayu captivates the crowds with her powerful performance!
19:33 (IST)
The opening ceremony tells the story of Indonesia and its people through an enthralling mix of dance and music, told by thousands of artists in an enormous performance!
19:23 (IST)
The opening ceremony attracts massive crowds!
With the stadium being completely packed, thousands of people have queued up outside to watch the opening ceremony on giant television screens. The hoisting of the flags is followed by an expansive artistic re-telling of Indonesia's rich history, with troops of dancers moving in perfect rhythm to the music of Indonesia's top pop-stars.
19:16 (IST)
There's no lack of pyro-technics at the GBK stadium, with every part of the opening ceremony being interjected with vibrant and colourful fireworks!
18:59 (IST)
The Olympic Council of Asia's flag is hoisted!
The Council's flag was hoisted after a number of medal winning athletes dressed in military uniforms carried the flag to the pole.
18:54 (IST)
The Asian Games are officially open for business!
President Joko Widodo and vice president Jusuf Kalla open the games with a speech about Indonesia and the spirit of the Asian Games. Widodo also mentioned the fact that this is the first occasion on which the event will be held in two cities, namely Jakarta and Palembang.
18:43 (IST)
In case you missed it, the host nation's President rode in on a bike!
18:39 (IST)
The athletes have been serenaded by Via Vallen!
Via Vallen is an immensely popular Indonesian singer whose pop melodies got the crowd on their feet and singing along with her. Her performance, which was meant to welcome the athletes to Indonesia, was followed by the hoisting of the flag and the national anthem.
18:36 (IST)
The parade is rounded off by the Indonesian contingent, who walk out to deafening cheers from their local support!
18:33 (IST)
The Pakistan delegation walks out in white and green traditional wear!
18:23 (IST)
The combined team of North Korea and South Korea walk out under one banner for the first time since the Winter Olympics in South Korea, led by basketball player Lim Yung-hui!
18:18 (IST)
The massive Japanese contingent marches out, led by flab-bearer Yukiki Ueno, a softball player
18:13 (IST)
The Indian contingent looks completely ready for any challenges the Asian Games might throw their way!
18:06 (IST)
The Maldives contingent is hard to miss!
The athletes from the tropical country have come dressed in bright red jumpsuits that are certainly eyecatching!
17:54 (IST)
The Indian contingent is here!
Flag-bearer Neeraj Chopra leads the Indian athletes, with everyone dressed in sharp black suits and waving Indian flags!
17:51 (IST)
The parade of athletes begins as the Afghanistan contingent walks out!
The Afghanistan contingent is followed by Bahrain and Bangladesh, with Bangladesh being led by Mabia Akhter, a weightlifter
17:46 (IST)
The ceremony begins with a traditional dance from Indonesia
Hundreds of dancers dressed in colourful garb kneel on the stage in a perfect rectangle as they perform a co-ordinated dance routine in the traditional Saman style of Indonesia!
17:30 (IST)
The stage is set, the fans have filled up the stadium and the athletes are ready as the opening ceremony begins!
17:23 (IST)
The boxing contingent is raring to go!
17:12 (IST)
Keep up with the schedule as the Asian Games kicks off!
Click here to see the full schedule of Day 1 of the Asian Games, with the likes of Sushil Kumar, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth setting the ball rolling for the Indian contingent.
17:04 (IST)
The GBK stadium has been decorated with the flags of participating nations ahead of the opening ceremony
16:51 (IST)
The crowds have begun to file into the stadium as the build-up to the Asian Games opening ceremony continues
16:41 (IST)
One hour to go!
16:29 (IST)
The opening ceremony will feature a comprehensive line-up of Indonesian talent!
15:58 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2018!
We are just hours away from the opening ceremony of the Asian Games, which will be held at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
While some sports have already begun their initial rounds, the ceremony will see the tournament begin in earnest.
Stay tuned as we count down to the opening ceremony and bring you live updates from Jakarta.