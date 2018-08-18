Asian Games 2018: With Sushil Kumar, men's badminton team and 10m shooters in action, full schedule of Day 1

The Indian women's hockey team; the nation’s 10m rifle and pistol shooters; wrestlers like Sushil Kumar and Bajrang Punia; and the men's badminton team, led by HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth, will kick-start India’s campaign on Day 1 of the 18th Asian Games, being held in Jakarta and Palembang.
The men's badminton team will face Maldives — who have named just a four-man contingent for the Asiad — in their opener.
India’s prospects look bright on the wrestling mat, where two-time Olympic medallist Sushil and the promising Bajranj Punia will lead the nation’s charge.
Here’s a full schedule of Indian athletes in action on Sunday:
6.30 am: Shooting: Trap Men Qualification
7.00 am: Shooting: Trap Women Qualification
7.30 am: Women's Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Japan
7.30 am onwards: Taekwondo: Men Individual Poomsae, Men Team Poomsae, Women Individual Poomsae, Women Team Poomsae
8.00 am onwards: Tennis: Men's Singles (Round of 64 matches), Women's Singles (Round of 64 matches), Mixed Doubles (Round of 32 matches)
8.00 am: Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification
8.00 am onwards: Fencing: Men's Epee Individual, Women's Sabre Individual
8.00 am onwards: Swimming: Heats for Men's 200m Freestyle, Men's 200m Butterfly, Men's 100m Backstroke, Women's 1500m Freestyle, Women's 100m Breaststroke, Women's 200m Backstroke, Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay
8.00 am: Wushu: Men's Changquan Final
9.00 am: Wushu: Women's Taijiquan matches
9.00 am: Women's Basketball 5x5 Preliminary match: India vs Chinese Taipei
9.00 am onwards: Rowing: Heats of Men's Single Sculls, Women's Single Sculls, Men's Double Sculls, Women's Double Sculls, Men's Pair, Women's Pair, Men's Lightweight Four, Women's Lightweight Quadruple Sculls
9.00 am onwards: Volleyball: Women's Preliminary matches
9.30 am onwards: Sepaktakraw: Men's and Women's Team Regu Preliminary matches
10.00 am: Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification
10.00 am: Wushu: Women's Nanquan matches
11.00 am: Wushu: Women's Jianshu matches
12.00 pm: Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals
12.00 pm onwards: Wrestling: Pre-quarter-final, quarters, semis and repechage matchs in Men's Freestyle 57 kg, Men's Freestyle 65 kg, Men's Freestyle 74 kg, Men's Freestyle 86 kg, Men's Freestyle 97 kg
1.00 pm: Badminton men's team: India vs Maldives
3.00 pm: Women's Handball Preliminary match: India vs China
3.20 pm: Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Finals
4.38 pm onwards: Swimming Finals for Men's 200m Freestyle, Men's 200m Butterfly, Men's 100m Backstroke, Women's 1500m Freestyle, Women's 100m Breaststroke, Women's 200m Backstroke, Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay
5.30 pm: Men's Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Sri Lanka
5.30 pm: Wushu: Men's Sanda -70kg, Round of 32 matches
6.00 pm onwards: Wrestling: Finals and bronze medal matches in Men's Freestyle 57 kg, Men's Freestyle 65 kg, Men's Freestyle 74 kg, Men's Freestyle 86 kg, Men's Freestyle 97 kg,
7.00 pm: Women's Hockey Preliminary match: India vs Indonesia
Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 14:45 PM
