Asian Games 2018: With Sushil Kumar, men's badminton team and 10m shooters in action, full schedule of Day 1

The Indian women's hockey team; the nation’s 10m rifle and pistol shooters; wrestlers like Sushil Kumar and Bajrang Punia; and the men's badminton team, led by HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth, will kick-start India’s campaign on Day 1 of the 18th Asian Games, being held in Jakarta and Palembang.

The men's badminton team will face Maldives — who have named just a four-man contingent for the Asiad — in their opener.

India’s prospects look bright on the wrestling mat, where two-time Olympic medallist Sushil and the promising Bajranj Punia will lead the nation’s charge.

Here’s a full schedule of Indian athletes in action on Sunday:

6.30 am: Shooting: Trap Men Qualification

7.00 am: Shooting: Trap Women Qualification

7.30 am: Women's Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Japan

7.30 am onwards: Taekwondo: Men Individual Poomsae, Men Team Poomsae, Women Individual Poomsae, Women Team Poomsae

8.00 am onwards: Tennis: Men's Singles (Round of 64 matches), Women's Singles (Round of 64 matches), Mixed Doubles (Round of 32 matches)

8.00 am: Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification

8.00 am onwards: Fencing: Men's Epee Individual, Women's Sabre Individual

8.00 am onwards: Swimming: Heats for Men's 200m Freestyle, Men's 200m Butterfly, Men's 100m Backstroke, Women's 1500m Freestyle, Women's 100m Breaststroke, Women's 200m Backstroke, Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

8.00 am: Wushu: Men's Changquan Final

9.00 am: Wushu: Women's Taijiquan matches

9.00 am: Women's Basketball 5x5 Preliminary match: India vs Chinese Taipei

9.00 am onwards: Rowing: Heats of Men's Single Sculls, Women's Single Sculls, Men's Double Sculls, Women's Double Sculls, Men's Pair, Women's Pair, Men's Lightweight Four, Women's Lightweight Quadruple Sculls

9.00 am onwards: Volleyball: Women's Preliminary matches

9.30 am onwards: Sepaktakraw: Men's and Women's Team Regu Preliminary matches

10.00 am: Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification

10.00 am: Wushu: Women's Nanquan matches

11.00 am: Wushu: Women's Jianshu matches

12.00 pm: Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals

12.00 pm onwards: Wrestling: Pre-quarter-final, quarters, semis and repechage matchs in Men's Freestyle 57 kg, Men's Freestyle 65 kg, Men's Freestyle 74 kg, Men's Freestyle 86 kg, Men's Freestyle 97 kg

1.00 pm: Badminton men's team: India vs Maldives

3.00 pm: Women's Handball Preliminary match: India vs China

3.20 pm: Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Finals

4.38 pm onwards: Swimming Finals for Men's 200m Freestyle, Men's 200m Butterfly, Men's 100m Backstroke, Women's 1500m Freestyle, Women's 100m Breaststroke, Women's 200m Backstroke, Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

5.30 pm: Men's Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Sri Lanka

5.30 pm: Wushu: Men's Sanda -70kg, Round of 32 matches

6.00 pm onwards: Wrestling: Finals and bronze medal matches in Men's Freestyle 57 kg, Men's Freestyle 65 kg, Men's Freestyle 74 kg, Men's Freestyle 86 kg, Men's Freestyle 97 kg,

7.00 pm: Women's Hockey Preliminary match: India vs Indonesia