World number one Ashleigh Barty has stunned her fans all over the world by announcing her retirement at just 25 years of age. The Aussie tennis star has three Grand Slam titles to her name, including the 2019 French Open, 2021 Wimbledon and 2022 Australian Open.

Barty announced her retirement after two years on the top spot of the WTA rankings. However, she is not the only player to have taken early retirement.

Here are some more personalities who drew the curtains on their career early:

1. Bjorn Borg:

Borg was one of the most idolised names in tennis from the mid-1970s to early 1980s. Be it his five consecutive Wimbledon titles from 1976 to 1980 or his on-field rivalry with John McEnroe, Borg remains one of the greatest tennis players even after he retired from the sport in 1983 at the age of 26.

2. Tracy Austin:

She became the youngest player to win the US Open in 1979, when she was just 16. Austin later achieved the No 1 ranking in 1980, leaving behind greats such as Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert. She retired at the age of 21 in 1983.

3. Gabriela Sabatini:

Although Sabatini only won one title, the US Open in 1980, the Belle of Pampas still managed to garner a huge following due to her full-loop one-handed backhand. She retired at the age of 26.

4. George Thoms:

The Australian batsman retired at the age of 27 in 1954, after playing just one Test and 27 First-Class matches. Thoms’ retirement was motivated by concerns that any injury in the game could hamper his career as a gynaecologist.

5. Chris Borland:

Borland was a linebacker at the San Francisco 49ers who put up solid numbers in his first and only season. He retired from the National Football League (NFL) after just one season in 2015 due to concerns about long-term health and head trauma.

6. Tatenda Taibu:

The Zimbabwe wicket-keeper remains the second-youngest player to captain a Test team. Taibu assumed captaincy of the Zimbabwean team in 2004 and led the side through some tough times. However, his promising career was marred by problems with his country’s cricket board. He retired at the age of 29 in 2012.

7. Rocky Marciano:

The American professional boxer held the title of World Heavyweight Champion from 1952 to 1956. He retired at the age of 32, making him the only heavyweight champion to have retired undefeated, with a record of 49-0.

8. Eric Cantona:

The former French footballer still remains famous for his role in reviving the Manchester United Football club as well as his temperamental playing style. Cantona retired in 1997 at the age of 30.

9. Andrew Luck:

The NFL star was seen as a generational quarterback prospect when he was drafted in 2012, according to reports. However, his seven-year-long professional career was marred by injuries and other setbacks. Luck retired in 2015, when he was just 29.