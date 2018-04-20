Arsene Wenger steps down: Arsenal boss' full statement after announcing end of reign at London club

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has announced that he will step down at the end of the season, ending his near 22-year reign at the English club. The Gunners are currently sixth in the Premier League. While they crashed out of the FA Cup and the League Cup, they're in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

The 68-year-old won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups for Arsenal. The London club released the following statement from manager Arsene Wenger after the Frenchmen announced that he will leave the Premier League club after almost 22 years at the helm:

“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season.

“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.

“I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.

“I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special.

“I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.

“To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club.

"My love and support for ever.”

The club added that the Frenchman will lead the team till the end of the season and they will make an appointment as soon as possible. They also said that the club will not be making any further comment on the selection process until an appointment is made.