Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger announces he will end stint at Premier League club at end of season

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has announced that he will step down at the end of the season, ending his near 22-year reign at the English club, which currently occupies the sixth position on the Premier League points table.

Arsenal won theee Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during the 68-year-old’s reign.

Read Arsenal Wenger's full statement here.

Arsenal are out of the reckoning for the Premier League title this season, but are in the Europa League semi-finals. Wenger, in recent years, has copped a lot of flak from various quarters for the way the London club's fortunes have plummeted.

They failed to make the cut for the Champions League, and crashed out of both the FA Cup and League Cup this season.

“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season,” Wenger said in a statement.

The club will announce a new manager at the end of season.

“Arsene will lead the team to the end of the season and we will make an appointment as soon as possible. The club will not be making any further comment on the selection process until an appointment is made,” club’s majority owner Stan Kroenke said.