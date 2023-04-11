Thousands of girls are chasing dreams of becoming professional cricketers in India, a country where cricket is a religion. Indian women cricketers have had a golden run in recent years thereby inspiring young girls to aspire for global glory through cricket!

One such cricketer is Anisha Rout, 11, who travels 80 kilometers a day for eight hours of cricket training seven times a week, as she pursues her ambition to emulate her hero, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, and become a professional player.

Anisha’s father, Prabhat, who works as a supervisor is doing whatever it takes to give wind beneath her wings so that she can fulfill her dreams. However, he needs support to provide Anisha with all the best facilities and equipment so that she can give her best shot to play for India! Arjun Kapoor, who has always tried to do his best to help those in need, has come forward to sponsor her entire equipment cost till Anisha turns 18!

Prabhat says, “As parents, we want the best for our child but training to become a world-class cricketer is expensive. Anisha wants to earn the India cap and bring glory to our country like Sachin Tendulkar. As a father, I need to empower her so that she can try to do that and become an inspiration for others like her for generations to come. This help from Arjun Kapoor is godsend. It takes a lot of load off my shoulders and I can’t thank him enough. It is important for Anisha to get the best equipment as a cricketer and now she will have everything till she turns 18!”

Residing in Panvel, Maharashtra, Anisha trains eight hours a day to chase her dream. She was inspired to play cricket after watching the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story! At the age of 10, she played Under-15 Women’s Cricket for Raigad District, Maharashtra.

She has scored 3 half-centuries in her previous matches. Anisha is currently playing for MIG Club under 15. She opens the batting for her team.

The Women’s Premier League of India is valued as the second most expensive women’s sports league in the world. So, for Anisha, she can dream with her eyes open!

