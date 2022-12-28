Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has always been an inspiration for any footballer around the world. The LaLiga, Champions League and now World Cup winner has been one of the most decorated players of all time. Though everyone knows his story of being one of the greatest footballers of all time, only few know the story of his struggle. It was not an easy task for the Rosario boy, who was suffering from growth deficiency syndrome at a tender age, to reach his present position. However, Messi showed great determination, battled every hurdle and finally flew to Barcelona at the age of 13. The rest turned out to be a golden chapter in history.

After Messi lifted his long-awaited FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar, an Argentine mother revealed a heart-winning story. The lady, named Barbie, extended her gratitude to the Argentine captain for being the motivation for her son Tommy, who was suffering from the same syndrome that young Messi had. She explained the entire story in her native language on her Instagram handle. Another user translated that to English and posted it as a Twitter thread.

***THREAD*** I translated this English speakers. An Argentinian mother tells why she will always be grateful to Lionel Messi. Beautiful story not known until yesterday about Messi (and Tommy) pic.twitter.com/xrIjlNU7Mm — Juani Jimena (@JimenaJuani) December 26, 2022



It was back in 2008 when the mother first realised that her child had “the same thing that Messi had.” Tommy was just four years old then. So, she needed a lot of courage to tell him about the painful treatment procedure that would last for almost 10 years. “A treatment that would hurt him and that would not see results until the end. Lots of injections,” she noted.

“In 2008 when my son was 4 years old, I knew something was wrong with him. Something that the doctors did not realize. They did not want to investigate, so as a mother, I began to investigate (continue) — Juani Jimena (@JimenaJuani) December 26, 2022

Now I had to explain to my 4-year-old son that I was going to start a treatment that would last at least 10 years.

A treatment that would hurt him and that would not see results until the end. Lot of injections. How to explain him? (continue) — Juani Jimena (@JimenaJuani) December 26, 2022



Tommy was a huge fan of Messi and considered the footballer his idol. So, Barbie brought a poster of the Argentine icon and put it on the wall of his bedroom. The kid wished to meet Messi in person after the diagnosis. His mother, putting in a lot of effort, finally arranged a meeting. Barbie explained, “We got the phone number of Lionel’s father, Jorge. Jorge told me that Lionel would be at the intercontinental hotel the following week with the National Team.”

I bought a poster of Messi, we put it on his bedroom wall.

We told him that he would do the same treatment as his idol. And for him to see that it was not an impediment for Lionel to fulfill his dreams. I knew that this would do my son good. (Continue) — Juani Jimena (@JimenaJuani) December 26, 2022

I asked Tommy if he wanted to meet Messi, and he said yes. There began another challenge, how to meet Messi? But the love of a mother for a son can do everything. We got the phone number of Lionel’s father, Jorge.

(Continue) — Juani Jimena (@JimenaJuani) December 26, 2022



On 3 September 2010, they reached the hotel and encountered 23-year-old Messi. The three of them took their seats on the carpet of the hotel room and spent more than half an hour chatting. “We didn’t talk about football. We asked Messi where the injections were given. He told us that in his legs. Tommy told him that he gave them to him in his arms,” Barbie wrote.

That’s how it was, a day before they told me.

On September 3, 2010 at 8pm I went with Tommy to met Messi at the hotel.

(Continue) — Juani Jimena (@JimenaJuani) December 26, 2022

We entered the hotel and Messi was there in the corner, he was alone. Messi was 23 years old, a quiet boy. We get closer.

Tommy and Messi hugged. The three of us sat on the floor, on the hotel carpet, and began to chat.

(Continue) — Juani Jimena (@JimenaJuani) December 26, 2022

The chat lasts more than half an hour. Only the three of us on the floor. We don’t talk about football. We asked Messi where the injections were given. He told us that in his legs.

Tommy told him that he gave them to him in his arms.

(Continue) — Juani Jimena (@JimenaJuani) December 26, 2022



Messi tried his best to encourage Tommy and told him how being small helped him to be quicker and more skillful on the football pitch. In the end, the footballer assured the kid, “At your age, I was the same size as you.” In the end, Messi and Tommy got a photo clicked together. The photograph was also attached to the post where the boy can be seen sitting on the lap of the footballer.

Messi told him that he sometimes bothered to be called “pulga”, that sometimes he wanted to be a giant. But that being small have its advantages, being more skillful and quick. And he told Tommy : “at your age i was the same size as you”

(Continue) — Juani Jimena (@JimenaJuani) December 26, 2022

Before we left we said Thank you to him. Messi looked at Tommy and said: “Shall we take a photo?”

Tommy told him that he didn’t want to bother him, that everyone was asking him to take pictures with him. Messi insisted, and told him “Tomorrow you will want this photo” (continue) — Juani Jimena (@JimenaJuani) December 26, 2022



Tommy underwent the GDH treatment for a decade and had 3,650 injections in total. As stated by his mother, “Today he is 18 years old and the same height as Lionel. He is a self-confident boy, and he tolerated his treatment the same as his idol.”

Tommy’s treatment lasted ten years. 3650 injections. Today he is 18 years old and the same height as Lionel. He is a self-confident boy, and he tolerate his treatment the same as his idol.

(Continue” — Juani Jimena (@JimenaJuani) December 26, 2022

For all this I prayed that on Sunday Messi would win the world cup. I will be eternally grateful for that talk with my son. Thank you Messi, you are giant.

Barbie, Tommy’s mom.” — Juani Jimena (@JimenaJuani) December 26, 2022



The Twitter thread undoubtedly melted the hearts of social media users. Since being posted on the internet, the Tommy-Messi story has garnered more than 8,000 likes on the microblogging site so far.

