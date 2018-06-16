Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli is going for safety-first experience in pairing Javier Mascherano and Lucas Biglia in midfield to contain Iceland in Saturday’s World Cup Group D opener.
After a year of experimentation since taking over that has left the former champions embarrassed in the run-in, Sampaoli also announced on Friday that he had chosen Sergio Aguero over Gonzalo Higuain to play in front of talisman Lionel Messi.
Angel Di Maria and Maximiliano Meza will play on either side of the Barcelona wizard, with the veteran Mascherano, now plying his trade in China, and Biglia, who has had a poor season at Juventus, apparently holding in front of a four-man defence.
Asked if he was abandoning a determination to innovate as the way to reignite the 2014 runners-up, who were even humiliated 6-1 by Spain in a troubled build-up, Sampaoli said he was adapting to the team he has but also had longer-term plans.
“Mascherano and Biglia are very skilled and really unite the team with their passes,” he said, playing down the 34-year-old Mascherano’s lack of top-flight football since leaving Barcelona for Hebei Fortune in January.
“I think this is the right team to start the World Cup — but we might make changes later,” he added, after giving a nod to Willy Caballero to replace injured goalkeeper Sergio Romero and pairing Nicolas Otamendi and Marcos Rojo as centre-backs.
Despite their problems in qualifying, Argentina start as group favourites, though Croatia and Nigeria may pose greater threats.
Sampaoli, however, insisted he was not underestimating Iceland, the tiny nation playing at its first World Cup.
As they showed in reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, Iceland, he noted, were capable both of using their significant height advantage and of punishing more fancied opponents on the break.
“We’ve worked to see if we can limit their advantage” in the air, he said. “I’m sure it’s going to be very, very tough because they are very tight and they can counter-attack. But we have been preparing for a long time.”
Argentina line-up to face Iceland: Willy Caballero, Eduardo Salvio, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, Nicolas Tagliafico, Lucas Biglia, Javier Mascherano, Maximiliano Meza, Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria, Sergio Aguero.
Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018 20:34 PM
20:34 (IST)
Second half wrap!
Lionel Messi had a penalty kick saved as Argentina drew 1-1 with a typically tough Iceland making an impressive World Cup debut on Saturday.
Messi failed to restore his team's lead when his 64th-minute spot-kick to Hannes Halldorsson's right was at a good height for the goalkeeper to get two strong hands behind the ball.
Argentina opened the scoring in the 19th with a world-class finish by Sergio Aguero, spinning away from a defender to fire a rising left-foot shot.
Iceland levelled four minutes later via Alfred Finnbogason's volley.
The tiny Nordic island team created several first-half chances despite having only around 25 percent possession, and put up a solid wall to deny Argentina's waves of second-half attacks.
20:32 (IST)
Not what Lionel Messi was looking for!
20:28 (IST)
They never fail to amaze you! That's Iceland for you!
20:27 (IST)
Argentina have work to do!
20:26 (IST)
FT: Argentina 1-1 Iceland
A terrific result for Iceland who have held Argentina to a draw on their World Cup debut. Sampaoli's side tried and tried, but there was to be no breakthrough. It did not happen at all for Messi today. In a tough group, this is a setback for Argentina but a great start for Iceland.
20:19 (IST)
90' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
5 minutes of stoppage time added on
20:17 (IST)
87' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
SAVE! Argentine cross from the right evades everyone and is on course for the side netting until Halldorsson gets a crucial touch. Argentina throwing kitchen sink at Iceland now. Can they hang on?
20:13 (IST)
84' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
Fair to say, till now, we have seen the Messi of the 2010 World Cup and not from the 2014 tournament.
Meanwhile, Gonzalo Higuain comes on for Argentina. Two strikers up front for Argentina now. Last roll of the dice from Sampaoli
20:10 (IST)
CURSED!
20:10 (IST)
81' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
Despite Banega's introduction, Argentina has failed to engineer any clear cut chances except the penalty. So, Sampaoli turns to Cristian Pavon in Di Maria's place. Higuaín and Dybala, meanwhile, look on
Iceland's defensive effort has been stupendous. As much as Argentina has sought to break them, their resolve to keep the goal safe grows stronger. The last-ditch tackles on Messi exemplified all that is great about this Iceland team
20:08 (IST)
78' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
Big shouts for a penalty from Argentina as Pavon is clipped inside the box. The referee waves it away but replays show there was contact. No VAR as the referee was sure about the incident. Iceland survive
20:05 (IST)
73' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
Angel di Maria comes off for Cristian Pavon, yet still no signs of Paulo Dybala. How long will Sampaoli hold back his priced asset?
19:59 (IST)
Lionel Messi's penalty save!
Not the best height from Messi. It's a tad too close to the goalkeeper as well.
19:57 (IST)
68' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
A stonewall penalty but Lionel Messi is denied by Halldorsson. A pretty average effort from Messi, his shot was neither wide or high enough. Argentina was looking for a break and this miss will rankle for some time
19:54 (IST)
64' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
SAVED! Halldorsson saves the spot kick. Messi is denied and the game remains level-pegging. Iceland survive!
19:53 (IST)
PENALTY !
60' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
PENALTY for Argentina! Magnusson brings down Mesa inside the box and Argentina have a chance to grab the lead
19:44 (IST)
56' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
Jorge Sampaoli decides the pattern of play must change. So Ever Banega is thrown on to the pitch, at the expense of Lucas Biglia. This will mean Argentina has a deep-lying option in midfield which can dislodge the Icelandic defence through more direct passing
19:41 (IST)
53' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
The interval has not dampened Iceland's enthusiasm. Gylfi Sigurdsson has grown into the game and he is pulling the Argentine defence into uncomfortable positions
19:40 (IST)
51' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
Bright start from Iceland. Straightaway on the front foot in the second half. Argentina have some defending to do after the interval
19:37 (IST)
46' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
Second half begins at the Spartak stadium! Can Argentina step up and get all three points?
19:35 (IST)
A recap of the first half!
Iceland are hanging in with Group D favorites Argentina at 1-1 at half-time in a match that has all the ingredients for an upset.
A Sergio Aguero strike in the 19th minute was canceled out just four minutes later when Alfred Finnbogason swept a loose ball into the Argentina net off another broken play by the South Americans' defence.
Iceland, the smallest nation ever to qualify for the World Cup, have been content to surrender most of the possession but the chances have fallen fairly evenly. Iceland's strategy of long-range counterattacks and pressuring the Argentines' shaky backline seems to be working.
Goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero and the defenders in front of him have repeatedly left loose balls in the middle of the area, creating second chances for Iceland.
Gylfi Sigurdsson's volley just before the break was the last of the those, but it went wide.
19:26 (IST)
Old is gold for Argentina!
19:25 (IST)
HT: Argentina 1-1 Iceland
Argentina dominating possession but Iceland have matched up in terms shots. Big second half coming up!
19:22 (IST)
Iceland have shown plenty of heart in this game so far. They have looked threatening everytime they have ventured forward. In their opening 45 minutes in the World Cup, they have a piece of history made!
19:20 (IST)
HT: Argentina 1-1 Iceland
A couple of chances for Gylfi Sigurdsson before the interval suggests what we have known all half - underestimate Iceland at your peril. During the break, Argentina will have to ponder its defensive issues, while also look for more solutions in attack. Iceland will be more pleased with the proceedings at the moment
19:17 (IST)
45' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
CHANCE! Argentina fail to clear their lines as Gylfi Sigurdsson dances past few Argentine defenders to have a shot that is saved by Cavallero. There are no takers to get on the end of the loose ball as Argentina survive.
19:11 (IST)
41' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
The current pattern of play is more like what we expected from this game. Iceland tightening up, allowing Argentina little space even as Messi and Co probe diligently
19:07 (IST)
36' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
Alfred Finnbogason. Iceland's first scorer in a World Cup. History maker!
19:04 (IST)
34' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
It has calmed down somewhat after a hectic start. But you still get the sense that a goal is not far away. Particularly because Argentina is pretty good going forward and not that much when they have to defend
19:03 (IST)
33' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
For those who missed it, Here's Sergio Aguero's opener for Argentina
19:01 (IST)
30' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
Both teams coming to terms with the game after a crazy few minutes. The game has slightly slowed down after frantic starts. Both teams perhaps not liking the fact that they were too open
18:59 (IST)
AGONY OVER FOR AGUERO!
18:58 (IST)
ICELAND ECSTATIC!
18:57 (IST)
27' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
All the fears of Argentina come true. Just when it seemed serene progress was possible, a defensive lapse allows Finnbogason to slam the ball home
18:56 (IST)
22' Argentina 1-1 Iceland
GOAL! ICELAND EQUALISE! Finnbogason reacts well after Caballero parries Siggurdson's effort. And Iceland have their first World Cup goal! History has just been made!
18:53 (IST)
22' Argentina 1-0 Iceland
That's a typical Agüero goal. He controlled the ball expertly, before turning to his left and smashing the ball home. Argentina was growing in confidence after initial worries and the goal will make them feel a lot better
18:52 (IST)
19' Argentina 1-0 Iceland
GOAL! Sergio Aguero scores! What a finish from the Manchester City man. A brilliant turn and an even better finish. Argentina lead!
18:50 (IST)
19' Argentina 0-0 Iceland
Argentina is enjoying the majority of possession but Iceland is playing this on an equal footing. The Vikings' directness and pressure is giving some discomfort to the Argentinians
18:49 (IST)
17' Argentina 0-0 Iceland
Messi gives a glimpse of his abilities. Makes space for a shot from a virtual deadball situation and works the Icelandic goalkeeper. Warning signs for Iceland
18:46 (IST)
14' Argentina 0-0 Iceland
The Argentine chance in the 8th minute. A clever header from Tagliafico goes just wide
18:44 (IST)
12' Argentina 0-0 Iceland
Argentina were feeling their way into the game and Messi looking threatening but a couple of chances for Iceland have shook them
The second one, particularly, exposed the weaknesses which exist in the Argentinean defence. An attempt to play out from the back nearly proved to be disastrous
18:43 (IST)
9' Argentina 0-0 Iceland
ALMOST! Iceland nearly open the scoring after Argentina almost found the net at the other end. Bjarnason found his way into space around the six-yad box escaping the attention of the Argentina defenders, but failed to put a precise cross to bed. What a big chance for Iceland
18:40 (IST)
8' Argentina 0-0 Iceland
CLOSE! Lionel Messi swings in another free-kick this time from the opposite flank. Nicolas Tagliafico sends a low header from the back of his head just inches wide. Closest any team has come to break the deadlock
18:36 (IST)
3' Argentina 0-0 Iceland
Early free kick for Argentina on the left flank. Messi puts it in the danger area. Iceland don't deal with it well and it goes wide of the post off an Argentine shirt. First uncomfortable moment for Iceland today
18:32 (IST)
KICK OFF!
Argentina get the game underway. Iceland in their white strip burst forward right away. We have the game's first shot from Iceland but it's quite a way off target.
18:30 (IST)
KICK OFF CLOSE!
National anthem done. Now time for the action. The atmosphere in Moscow is electric
18:26 (IST)
ICYMI, here are the two line-ups!
18:21 (IST)
Changed strip for Argentina!
Argentina will play in all black, but there's no change in the personnel. The big guns all start for Argentina!
18:17 (IST)
Sunny day in Moscow, and wherever you look, the name of Lionel Messi pops up. On jerseys, banners, posters. Rarely does one see a match at the World Cup marked out by the presence of just one player. It is about Argentina vs Iceland, but it is all about Messi.
18:17 (IST)
The Iceland team has a more settled look to it. The only doubt in its 4-4-1-1 formation was the identity of the lone striker. Alfred Finnbogason gets the nod over Jon Dado Bodvarsson