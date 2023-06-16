Indian archers won a third bronze medal at the ongoing World Cup Stage 3 by defeating China on Thursday.

In the men’s recurve team event, the fourth-seeded Indian trio of Tushar Shelke, Mrinal Chauhan, and Dhiraj Bommadevara defeated China’s Yang Keyang Li Mengqui and Wang Yan 5-3 (58-54, 55-56, 54-53, 56-56) to register a bronze medal for India.

The 🇮🇳 Men’s Recurve Team comprising of #TOPSchemeAthlete Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mrinal Chauhan & Tushar Shelke win 🥉5-3 against 🇨🇳 at the #ArcheryWorldCup🏹 Stage 3⃣ Medellin, 🇨🇴🥳 Many congratulations to all 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/amyXNw5lqh — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 15, 2023

The seventh-seed recurve women’s team of Bhajan Kaur, Sangeeta, and Tanisha lost in the second round to their French rivals by scores of 3-5 (52-51, 53-54, 49-55, 52-52).

India had opened their account by winning bronze medals in the men’s and women’s team compound events, respectively.

In the recurve women’s qualification round earlier on Wednesday, teenage archer Bhajan grabbed a top-10 finish to brighten up an otherwise lacklustre show.

On the day, Koreans led the show on expected lines, the 17-year-old in her debut World Cup season put up a spirited show to score 668 points for a ninth-place finish in the qualifiers.

Sangeeta (651) and Tanisha Verma (648) were the next best Indians at lowly 30th and 36th places.

Shanghai gold medallist Lim Sihyeon (684) carried her form to lead the Korean 1-2-3 finish in the 72-arrow 70-metre round.

Shelke was the best among the Indians with a lowly 16th place finish in the men’s recurve qualification.

Shelke shot 671 points in a field dominated by Koreans who took the top-three places in the standings with Kim Woojin leading the way with a score of 696, just one off his own Asian record set two years ago.

He finished ahead of Lee Woo Seok and Kim Je Deok, putting a disappointing showing in Shanghai last month behind him.

At 20th place, Chauhan (670) was the next best Indian, one point clear off World Cup Stage 1 bronze medallist Dhiraj who slipped to 23rd spot.

India took the fourth place in the men’s recurve seeding, which places them in a position to face the top-seeded Koreans in the semifinals.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.