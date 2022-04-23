Archery World Cup: India men's compound team wins gold medal; beats France in final

The trio of Rajat Chauhan, Abhishek Verma, and Aman Saini scored a total of 232 out of a possible 240 in response to the European side's 230 to win the final.

Indian men's compound team defeated France in the final to clinch the gold medal in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya (Turkey) on Saturday. The trio of Rajat Chauhan, Abhishek Verma and Aman Saini scored a total of 232 out of a possible 240 in response to the European side's 230 to win the marquee clash.

Meanwhile, India's compound mixed team, the pair of Abhishek and Muskan Kirar, lost their bronze medal match to Croatia's Amanda Mlinaric and Domagoj Buden by a point at 156-157.

In the men's team event, the Indian trio had to work hard to grind out the win against France counterparts of Jean Phillipe Boulch, Quentin Baraer and Adrien Gontier as the opponents took a three-point lead by the end of the second set. However, Abhishek and Co. came back stronger with six 10-point shots to cut back France's lead to just one point leading into the decisive set.

The Indians maintained their composure in the final set as well by amassing 59 points (out of 60) while the French could only hit 56 to complete India's turnaround.

Earlier on Wednesday, India scored splendid 237 and 235 out of a possible 240 to outlast Italy and hosts Turkey respectively early in the knockout stages. The twin victories placed them in the semi-final against Great Britain, whom they defeated by a point in a nerve-wracking encounter that saw the Indians show consistency again to amass 236 points.

On Sunday, India's mixed recurve team (Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi) will compete in the gold medal match against Great Britain.

In the individual events, none of the Indian archers made it to the medal rounds.

