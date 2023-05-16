Apple watches have come a long way, giving a series of features to users including being able to keep track of their fitness levels, call or send messages, listen to music, or simply check the time. While the device is pretty simple to use, it has time and again proven to be quite efficient and user-friendly, thanks to the endless number of features that Apple has offered so far. One such addition is the life-saving feature known as ‘Fall Detection’ that helps to detect any kind of accidents and further alert the emergency contacts in the wearer’s phone. Since its inception, the feature has helped a lot of users and saved several lives, stories of which have been shared widely on the internet.

Speaking of which, two separate incidents have been recently reported from the US states of Minnesota and Ohio, proving how the Apple Watch can help save people’s lives due to its quick detection and alert service.

Apple Watch’s Fall Detection features save two lives

According to a MacRumors report, the first incident took place in Minnesota, where an Apple Watch user named Michael Brodkorb met with a severe accident and couldn’t move or reach for his phone to call for help. Thanks to the Apple Watch on his wrist, the device detected the fall and automatically dialled 911, thus saving his life. “It absolutely is a life-saving tool,” he said while reflecting on the incident.

In another incident, an 83-year-old man named William Fryer from Ohio’s Cincinnati went on a walk where he collapsed along the Ohio River Trail. It was shortly after that, his watch detected the fall and immediately called up emergency services while also alerting his daughter.

Notably, these incidents are clear examples of how the Fall Detection feature can help save people’s lives, thus leaving a positive impact.

About the Fall Detection feature

With the launch of the Apple Watch Series 4, the Fall Detection feature was first introduced in 2018. The feature utilises the watch’s accelerometer and gyroscope to detect any kind of accident or hard fall with the wearer. In case the watch detects a fall or an accident, it immediately sends an alert to the wearer to confirm whether they are okay. Upon receiving no response, the device automatically contacts emergency services and shares the wearer’s location with them.

Along with this, the watch also alerts the wearer’s emergency contacts.

