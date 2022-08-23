No rest for Antim Panghal after the historic World U-20 Championships gold medal as a rematch against Vinesh Phogat is highly likely at WFI's World Championships trials

Kolkata: Facing former world No 1 Vinesh Phogat as early as the second round of the Commonwealth Games trials back in May in Lucknow, Antim Panghal didn't fancy her chances in the 53kg category as her coaches suggested play with the attitude of nothing to lose.

Make no mistake, the self-confidence in the 17-year-old wrestler was there for everyone to see. Antim, in fact, was curious to know if she has it in her to challenge one of the country's elite sportspersons, who was also competing for the first time since her Tokyo Olympics debacle last year.

Yet, six and a half minutes later, the young grappler from Hisar couldn't hold back her tears as she conceded a bout that was her to take. Antim, who was leading 3-0 with just seconds left on the clock, was outdone by Vinesh at the death as the three-time CWG medallist picked three points to win the round by the virtue of picking bigger points by a single move.

"Mujhse roye bina raha nahi gya (I couldn't hold my tears)," Antim recalled while speaking to Firstpost from hometown Hisar. "I would lose it from so close was something that I didn't expect. But putting up a fight against such a big name also gave me the confidence I needed as a wrestler."

Her confidence, in fact, was now unshakable as she was firm with her claims for a gold medal at the World U-20 Wrestling Championships in Bulgaria in August.

Antim with a historic for India The 17-year-old became the country first-ever U20 world champ in women’s wrestling at #WrestleSofia pic.twitter.com/YML41jkdDt — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) August 19, 2022

"She said she will win the gold and I had to remind her that if you do that you will write history as no Indian girl has ever done that, " says Vikas Bharadwaj, one of four coaches training Antim at the Baba Lal Das Academy. "She still showed no worry and after her bout against Vinesh, we had no reason to doubt her as well."

In Sofia, however, one more challenge awaited as the vegetarian wrestler had to depend on fruits, and boiled potatoes with rice to satisfy her hunger pangs in a foreign land, where meat and fish were available in abundance.

Her limited food options were sufficient for the teenager, who was determined to achieve her objective. This did reflect in her results as on her way to the final of the U-20 event, Antim defeated age-group European Champion Amory Andrich 11-0 in the opening round. This was followed by another comfortable win over Japan's Ayaka Kimura. In the marquee clash, she faced little difficulties again as her strong counter-attacking game allowed her an 8-0 win over Ukraine's Natalia Klivchurska.

"It's her defensive game that stands her apart," says Randhir Malik, WFI's junior wrestling coach, who accompanied the team in Sofia. "Once she picks points, it's hard to beat her as she holds her defensive position well and waits to catch her rivals off guard on the counter. Personally, I'm yet to see her give away many points after taking lead except that loss to Vinesh, which itself shows the potential and the talent of the young wrestler."

However, on her way back home following the triumph, Antim had no time to celebrate her success and was egging on to return to training as the National Games and Senior World Championships trials were lined up this week.

On her arrival at the Delhi airport, Antim knew she surely won't get to train on the day as hordes of well-wishers, including her kin, from Bagana village (about 20km from Hisar) arrived to celebrate her feat.

"It really made me proud that so many people came to celebrate my win," says Antim. "Upon reaching Hisar, I had to attend many felicitation ceremonies but by this time I was already thinking when I can go back to training as I have my National Games trials on Tuesday (23 August)."

Coach Vikas credits her knack for never missing a training session as something that stood her apart from many of their academy wrestlers.

"She came back yesterday and I knew she will show up at the training today," said coach Vikash. "She is eager to compete in the National Games (in Gujarat from 27 September) and took medical exemption for the trial so that she could compete. I feel she would have done for that any other event, as well as her personality, comes out stronger when she competes."

However at just 17, Antim has all the time in hand to compete at the junior level before switching to the seniors completely. But she still would love to face Vinesh again in the World Championship trials, slated on 26 August, in Lucknow.

"It's something I am looking forward to, " said Antim. "Since our last bout, Vinesh di went on to win the Commonwealth Games and showed us why she's so successful. I think it will be another opportunity for me to learn more from her experiences and improve."

As far as her biggest dream is conceded, it's obvious!

"2024 Olympics me gold medal jitna chahti hun (I want to win the 2024 Olympic gold). The way I have done wrestling over the last few months, has given me the belief that I can do it in Paris like I did Sofia," says Antim before signing off.

