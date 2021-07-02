In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Ankita Raina spoke about her Wimbledon debut, looked ahead to the Tokyo Olympics and her relationship with Sania Mirza.

Ankita Raina's debut at Wimbledon didn't go as she would have hoped for with a straight-sets loss in the opening round of women's doubles. Playing alongside Lauren Davis, they lost 3-6, 2-6 to American pairing of Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula.

By making her debut at Wimbledon, Raina has now reached the main draw of all three Slams in a row - albeit losing the first round on each instance. At Wimbledon, she has the opportunity to get a second match - in the mixed doubles draw. Partnering Ramkumar Ramanathan, they take on fellow Indians Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna. Raina and Ramanathan came in as alternates after the previous pair were withdrawn.

For Raina, it has been a rewarding year with a stellar show in the Billie Jean King Cup, on the WTA tour, which has been rewarded with entry into the main draw of Slams. Another feather in her cap will come in Tokyo when she will make her debut in the women's doubles event alongside Mirza - who will be making her joint-record fourth appearance.

In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Raina spoke about her Wimbledon debut, looked ahead to the Olympics, and her relationship with Mirza.

Q. Tough debut at Wimbledon. What are your takeaways from your first match here?

It's a proud moment for me, my family, and my team. We've worked all these years to be here. It was a good match and we were playing an experienced pairing, they knew what to do. Meanwhile, Lauren and I played at Roland Garros and it was just our second time. I felt that we had some opportunities and game points. But they had more experience playing together.

Q. With a match under your belt at Wimbledon, do you feel better going into an all-Indian affair in mixed doubles?

It is really great and would be a great experience. I don't know if this (two Indian teams on both sides) has happened before in a Grand Slam but I'm really looking forward. Today was my first match here in the main draw, naturally, as you play more matches you feel more comfortable about what you want to do and how you want to plan.

Q. What are your thoughts on making the Olympics - your first?

This is why athletes work endless hours. It's just... I don't have enough words to express what I feel. Whenever I've played for the country my best has been there. I am ready to give more than 100 percent.

Q. What kind of relationship do you have with Sania Mirza? You've gone from a junior to her to someone who is now playing alongside her and against her at a major.

She has been an inspiration for me. Growing up I used to watch her, watch her matches at Wimbledon. It's great to be here with her in the same tournament. I feel honoured. We've played Fed Cup (now Billie Jean King Cup) matches over the years together. I got time to train with her before the Fed Cup group playoffs (against Latvia). I got to learn a lot, she has so much experience on tour, knows exactly what a player goes through.

Q. What is something that you still hope to learn from her?

I've always said that she's fearless on the court and it doesn't matter who is on the other side. I saw that the first time I saw her play in the Fed Cup and I still see that. And that's very motivating.