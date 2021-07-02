In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Sania Mirza talked about return to Wimbledon, life in a bubble for a mother, her aspirations on the tour and the upcoming Olympics.

Sania Mirza returned to Wimbledon on Thursday after a four-year gap. Partnering Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the women's doubles, they got the better of sixth seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi in a 7-5, 6-3 win. This was Mirza's first appearance at a Grand Slam since the Australian Open last year where she suffered a calf injury.

Since that injury, Mirza has played a handful of tournaments: Dubai (2020, 2021), Doha (2020, 2021), and Billie Jean King Cup (2020). In London, she is into the second round of women's doubles and scheduled to partner Rohan Bopanna in the mixed doubles - where they face Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina in the first round.

Mirza was at her best in crucial moments of the match. She showed excellent hands at the net to clinch the opening set in an evenly contested match. Serving for the match, she brought up the match point with a cross-court forehand winner and closed things out with an ace. Immediately after, she went up to her son to celebrate - who also joined her in the press conference room.

Q. How did it feel to be back playing a major? Playing at Wimbledon after four years?

Playing at Wimbledon has always been special. I've been playing Wimbledon since 2001 or 2002 and it's been special every time. I've had some of the greatest moments of my career here. It is amazing to be back and to win is very, very special for every time I step on the court here.