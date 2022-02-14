Sports

Anett Kontaveit beats Maria Sakkari to claim sixth career title in Saint Petersburg

Agence France-Presse February 14, 2022 08:01:29 IST
Anett Kontaveit needed almost three hours to take victory over Maria Sakkari in Saint Petersburg. AP

Saint Petersburg, Russia: Estonia's Anett Kontaveit claimed her sixth career title on Sunday with a gruelling 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 victory over top seeded Maria Sakkari in the St. Petersburg final.

Kontaveit needed almost three hours to take victory, recovering from a break down in both the second and third sets.

Of her six titles, five have come in the last seven months.

During her indoor dominance, she collected three trophies last year in Ostrava, Moscow and Cluj-Napoca.

She also reached the top 10 for the first time and was runner-up to Garbine Muguruza at the WTA Finals.

Updated Date: February 14, 2022 08:01:29 IST

