Amlan Borgohain broke Amiya Kumar Malick’s record of 10.26 seconds, which was created in 2016.

Amlan Borgohain became India’s fastest sprinter by running 100 metres in 10.25 seconds at the All India Inter Railways Athletics Championships in Raebareli on Monday (August 29). The 24-year-old surpassed the timing of Amiya Mallick, who had set the 100-metre race national record in 2016 by clocking 10.26 seconds.

The Northeast Frontier Railways tweeted and informed about the accomplishment of Amlan in the 87th AIR Athletics Championship. After all the paperwork is completed, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) would need to ratify the latest 100m record from the Railways competition.

Sri Amlan Borgohain of N.F. Railway @RailMinIndia won the Gold medal in the 100m run in the 87 AIR Athletics championship being held at Raebareli. He also broke the National record by clocking 10.25sec (the earlier National record was 10.26sec in 2016) #NationalSportsDay2022 pic.twitter.com/2mFvWZVRHe — Northeast Frontier Railway (@RailNf) August 29, 2022



Amlan’s previous best in 100 metres was 10.34 seconds, which he clocked last year at the National Open in Warangal.

Borgohain, who hails from Assam, also holds the national record in 200m as he clocked 20.52 seconds at the Federation Cup, which took place earlier this year.

Interestingly, Borgohain, who trains at the Reliance High-Performance Centre in Odisha, played a lot of football in his childhood, but his mother told him to opt for some other sport as he was getting injured too often.

Amlan listened to his mother and decided to pick sprinting on the track. His decision paid dividends as he is now the fastest Indian ever. The 24-year-old athlete is targeting to finish on top of the podium in the Nationals and Open Nationals coming ahead.

