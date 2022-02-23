Alexander Zverev repeatedly hit the umpire Alessandro Germani's chair after losing the doubles match.

World No 3 Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the Mexico Open in Acapulco due to "unsportsmanlike conduct" which saw him attack the umpire's chair during a doubles match.

"Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco," a statement from the tournament read on Twitter.

Zverev repeatedly hit umpire Alessandro Germani's chair after losing the doubles match 6-2, 4-6, (10-6) with his partner Marcelo Melo against Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara.

Zverev who is the defending champion in the singles event will not take part in the second round. His opponent Peter Gojowczyk will receive a walkover.

In the first round, the German player defeated Jenson Brooksby in the latest-ever finish to a professional tennis match. The match concluded at 4:54 am local time (1054 GMT).

Zverev is also being investigated by the ATP over domestic abuse accusations labelled by his former girlfriend.

