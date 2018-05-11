You are here:
Alex Ferguson's son Darren thanks fans for 'overwhelming' support for stricken former Manchester United manager

Sports AFP May 11, 2018 20:54:41 IST

London: Alex Ferguson's son Darren thanked football fans on Friday for the "overwhelming" support after the former Manchester United manager suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Ferguson senior, who won 38 trophies during a 26-year reign at Old Trafford underwent emergency surgery after falling ill last Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson salutes the fans after their English Premier League soccer match against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England, May 19, 2013. This was Ferguson's 1,500th and final match as Manchester United manager. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details./File Photo - RC1586CE7700

File image of former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson. Reuters

United announced on Wednesday that he was no longer in intensive care and was being treated as an inpatient.

Darren Ferguson, manager of third-tier Doncaster Rovers, missed his side's final game of the League One season to be at his father's bedside and thanked supporters of his club and the wider sporting world for their well wishes.

"On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to thank the huge number of people who have been kind enough to send messages of support during a difficult time," he told the club's official website.

"It has been overwhelming to read how many people care and that they are thinking of my dad and willing his recovery."

He also thanked medical staff who had treated his father, adding: "We continue to request privacy during this vital period of recovery."


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 20:54 PM

