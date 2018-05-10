Alex Ferguson out of intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as inpatient, say Manchester United

Manchester: Manchester United says former manager Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care in the hospital following surgery on a brain haemorrhage.

The 76-year-old Ferguson underwent the emergency operation on Saturday.

Manchester United says "Sir Alex no longer needs Intensive Care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient" so he will remain in hospital.

Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient. His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery. pic.twitter.com/7AFFspsaj7 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 9, 2018

The Premier League club added that Ferguson's "family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery."

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that the 13-time Premier League winning manager was "sitting up talking and asking about his results".

Sir Alex, who collapsed in his Cheshire home on Sunday, was in intensive care at the Salford Royal Hospital. Having undergone emergency surgery after the life-threatening brain haemorrhage, the football community came together to extend its prayers to the legendary manager who had a stellar 26-year career at Manchester United from where he retired in 2013 after one of the most celebrated managerial careers in football.

With inputs from AP