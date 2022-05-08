The athletics federation took the call to change the venue of the Grand Prix meets was to provide better facilities for the athletes.

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The government of Odisha along with the Athletics Federation of India and Odisha Athletics Association will conduct the Indian Grand Prix 3 and Indian Grand Prix 4 at Bhubaneswar on May 21 and 24 respectively.

Earlier these meets were supposed to be held at Madurai. The reason for the shift of Grand Prix meets was to provide better facilities to the athletes.

The official Twitter account of the Sports and Youth Services Department of Odisha shared this announcement on Saturday.

"The Government of #Odisha along with Athletics Federation of India and Odisha Athletics Association will conduct the Indian Grand Prix 3 and Indian Grand Prix 4 at #Bhubaneswar on 21st May 2022 and 24th May 2022 respectively," Odisha Sports tweeted.

🚨 BIG ANNOUNCEMENT The Government of #Odisha alongwith Athletics Federation of India and Odisha Athletics Association will conduct the Indian Grand Prix 3 and Indian Grand Prix 4 at #Bhubaneswar on 21st May 2022 and 24th May 2022 respectively. Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/AyQU4ox4XK — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) May 7, 2022

These Athletics meets have special importance as the athletes can gain the qualification standard for the World Athletics, Commonwealth Games and the postponed Asian Games.

There will be a total of 17 events in both the meets, which includes 9 events for women and 8 events for men. The meets will be held in the evening on both days.

Though the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games have been postponed, the two Grand Prix meets in Bhubaneswar will be important for Indian athletes as the Birmingham Commonwealth Games is coming up in July.

