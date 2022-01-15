AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: India squad, schedule, match timings and live streaming
Here's all you need to know about Indian women's football team at AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022.
The AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 will kick off on 20 January in India. The host will begin their campaign on the first day of the tournament against Iran.
India last hosted the tournament in 1979 when Chinese Taipei defeated them to lift the title. India have never won the continental title and China with eight trophies have been the most dominant side in its history.
As India get ready for the challenge, let's take a look at their group, schedule, match timings, squad and all important details.
India's group
India are placed in Group A of the tournament alongside China, Chinese Taipei and Iran.
India schedule
20 January: India vs Iran, Mumbai, 7.30 PM
23 January: India vs Chinese Taipei, Mumbai, 7.30 PM
26 January: India vs China, Mumbai, 3.30 PM
Format
The 12 teams, which are taking part in the tournament, have been divided into three groups. The top two teams from each group and the two best third-placed teams will qualify for the quarter-finals.
All four quarter-finals will be played on 30 January. The semi-finals will take place on 3 February while the final will be held on 6 February.
Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia have been placed in Group B.
Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and Myanmar are part of Group C.
The matches will be held across three venues: DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai and Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.
India's squad
Head coach Thomas Dennerby has announced a final list of 23 players for the tournament.
Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan (1), Maibam Linthoingambi Devi (23), Sowmiya Narayanasamy (19).
Defenders: Dalima Chhibber (17), Sweety Devi Ngangbam (2), Ritu Rani (21), Loitongbam Ashalata Devi (4), Manisa Panna (3), Hemam Shilky Devi (5), Sanju Yadav (8).
Midfielders: Yumnam Kamala Devi (6), Anju Tamang (9), Karthika Angamuthu (20), Nongmeithem Ratanbala Devi (7), Naorem Priyangka Devi (14), Indumathi Kathiresan (12).
Forwards: Manisha Kalyan (16), Grace Dangmei (11), Pyari Xaxa (10), Renu (15), Sumati Kumari (22), Sandhiya Ranganathan (13), Mariyammal Balamurugan (18).
Where to watch India matches?
The tournament will be broadcast on Eurosport and streamed live on JioTV.
Click here for more AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 stories.
