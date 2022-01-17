AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Fixtures, teams, squads, live streaming details and all you need to know about tournament

Slated to be held from 20 January to 6 February in India, the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 will see twelve teams compete for the prestigious trophy.

The 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup trophy holds a special significance for India as this is the second time the country will be hosting the tournament after 1979.

The current AFC Women's Asian Cup trophy was aptly unveiled in Jordan 2018, the first time a country from the West Zone hosted the tournament, as Japan edged Australia 1-0 in the Final to emerge as the first team to lift the new trophy.

With enthralling matches poised for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, it will be a fitting finale when the champion raises the trophy that was beautifully crafted by world-renowned silversmith Thomas Lyte of London.

The trophy was designed to embody the spirit and essence of the competition and it stands at an impressive 52.5cm in height and weighs 5.5 kilograms of Hallmarked Sterling Silver bullion.

The dazzling silverware required 140 hours of delicate and precise craftsmanship while passing through the hands of eight different craftsmen to ensure the highest quality was delivered. While the trophy incorporates a modern design, there are discrete elements that honour the competition's long history.

The striking handles, which have been cast from six solid silver bars, point to the six participants that played in the first tournament in 1975. At the base of the trophy, eight highly stylized modern women footballers decorate the plinth, capturing the strength and agility of the modern competition.

Here's all you need to know about the tournament

What are the teams?

The teams are divided into three groups.

Group A: India, China PR, Iran, Chinese Taipei

Group B: Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines

Group C: Japan, Myanmar, South Korea, Vietnam

Where will it be broadcast?

Discovery Network's Eurosport India, has broadcast rights for the 2022 AFC Asian Women's Cup. The matches can also be live-streamed on JioTV.

Venue for the matches

Mumbai and Pune will host the matches in India. The championship will be played in Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai, D Y Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Fixtures

Group A

20 January, Thursday: China PR vs Chinese Taipei, 3.30 pm

20 January, Thursday: India vs IR Iran, 7.30 pm

23 January, Sunday: IR Iran vs China PR, 3.30 pm

23 January, Sunday: Chinese Taipei vs India, 7.30 pm

26 January, Wednesday: Chinese Taipei vs IR Iran, 7.30 pm

26 January, Wednesday: India vs Chinar PR, 7.30 pm

Group B

21 January, Friday: Australia vs Indonesia, 3.30 pm

21 January, Friday: Thailand vs Philippines, 5.30 pm

24 January, Monday: Philippine vs Australia, 3.30 pm

24 January, Monday: Indonesia vs Thailand, 5.30 pm

27 January, Thursday: Australia vs Thailand, 7.30 pm

27 January, Thursday: Philippines vs Indonesia, 7.30 pm

Group C

21 January, Friday: Japan vs Myanmar, 1.30 pm

21 January, Friday: Korea Republic vs Vietnam, 7.30 pm

24 January, Monday: Myanmar vs Korea Republic, 1.30 pm

24 January, Monday: Vietnam vs Japan, 7.30 pm

27 January, Thursday: Vietnam vs Myanmar, 1.30 pm

27 January, Thursday: Japan vs Korea Republic, 1.30 pm

Quarter-Finals

30 January: Group B winner vs Group C runner-up, 1.30 pm

30 January: Group C winner vs Group A/B third place, 1.30 pm

30 January: Group A winner vs Group B/C third place, 5.30 pm

30 January: Group A runner-up vs Group B runner-up, 7.30 pm

Semi finals

3 February: QF2 winner vs QF4 winner, 1.30 pm

3 February: QF1 winner vs QF3 winner, 7.30 pm

Final

6 February, 4.30 pm

Here's the complete list of squads for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

India

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.

Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Ritu Rani, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Hemam Shilky Devi, Sanju Yadav.

Midfielders: Yumnam Kamala Devi, Anju Tamang, Karthika Angamuthu, Nongmeithem Ratanbala Devi, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan.

Forwards: Manisha Kalyan, Grace Dangmei, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Sumati Kumari, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Mariyammal Balamurugan.

Australia

Goalkeepers: Lydia Williams, Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah

Defenders: Clare Polkinghorne, Alanna Kennedy, Steph Catley, Ellie Carpenter, Aivi Luik, Courtney Nevin, Charlotte Grant.

Midfielders: Emily van Egmond, Tameka Yallop, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Clare Wheeler.

Forwards: Kyah Simon, Sam Kerr (C), Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso, Emily Gielnik, Mary Fowler, Remy Siemsen.

Chinese Taipei

Goalkeepers: Tsai Ming-Jung, Liao Wen-Chi, Cheng Ssu-Yu, Wang Yu-Ting.

Defenders: Lai Wei-Ju, Pan Shin-Yu, Chang Su-Hsin, Su Sin-Yun, Chang Tzu-Nuo, Pan Yen-Hsin.

Midfielders: Chang Chi-Lan, Zhuo Li-Ping, Wang Hsiang-Huei, Hsu Yi-Yun, Wu Ka-Ching, Ting Chi, Chen Ying-Hui, Ting Chia-Ying.

Forwards: Lin Hsin-Hui, Chen Yen-Ping, Lee Hsiu-Chin, Lai Li-Chin, Su Yu-Hsuan.

China

Goalkeepers: Zhu Yu, Xu Huan, Zhao Lina.

Defenders: Ma Jun, Zhang Xin, Wang Shanshan, Zhang Linyan.

Midfielders: Li Mengwen, Wang Xiaoxue, Li Jiayue, Wang Shuang, Yao Wei, Wu Chengshu, Yao Lingwei, Tang Jiali, Xiao Yuyi, Li Ying, Gao Chen.

Forwards: Yang Lina, Lou Jiahui, Liu Yanqiu, Wang Yanwen, Zhang Rui.

Indonesia

Goalkeepers: Nurhalimah, Fani, Riska Aprilia.

Defenders: Remini Chere Rumbewas, Shalika Aurelia Viandrisa, Ade Mustikiana Oktafiani, Diah Tri Lestari, Tia Darti Septiawati.

Midfielders: Reva Octavian, Viny Silfianus Sunaryo, Helsya Maeisyaroh, Rani Mulya Sari, Rosdilah Siti Nurrohmah, Sabrina Mutiara Firdaus W., Pani Tri Oktavianti, Octavianti Dwi Nurmalita, Maulina Novryliani.

Forwards: Insyafadya Salsabillah, Carla Bio Pattinasarany, Vivi Oktavia Riski, Baiq Amiatun Shalihah, Zahra Muzdalifah, Marsela Yuliana Awi.

Iran

Goalkeepers: Zohreh Koodaei, Maryam Yektae, Arefeh Seyedkazemi.

Defenders: Fatemeh Amineh, Hadieh Kor, Melika Motevalli, Ghazaelh Banitalebi, Behnaz Taherkhani, Zohreh Jalali, Fatemeh Adeli.

Midfielders: Zahra Sarbali, Sara Zohrabinia, Samaneh Chahkandi, Yasaman Farmani, Elham Farahmand, Zahra Masoumi, Melika Mohammadi, Marzieh Nikkhah, Sana Sadeghi.

Forwards: Afsaneh Chatrenoor, Sara Ghomi, Negin Zandi, Hajar Dabbaghi.

Japan

Goalkeepers: Momoko Tanaka, Sakiko Ikeda, Ayaka Yamashita

Defenders: Risa Shimizu, Moeka Minami, Saki Kumagai, Shiori Miyake, Asato Miyagawa, Ruka Norimatsu, Hana Takahashi, Saori Takarada.

Midfielders: Rin Sumida, Hikaru Naomoto, Jun Endo, Yui Hasegawa, Fuka Nagano, Honoka Hayashi, Yui Narumiya, Hinata Miyazawa.

Forwards: Yuika Sugasawa, Mana Iwabuchi, Mina Tanaka, Riko Ueki.

Korea Republic

Goalkeepers: Kang Gaae, Kim Jung-mi, Yoon Young-geul

Defenders: Kim Hye-ri, Shim Seo-yeon, Lee Young-ju, Lim Seon-joo, Jang Selgi, Choo Hyo-joo, Hong Hye-ji.

Midfielders: Kim Seong-mi, Park Yeeun, Yeo Min-ji, Lee Min-a, Lee Jeong-min, Cho Mi-jin, Cho So-hyun, Ji So-yun, Lee Geum-min.

Forwards: Moon Mi-ra, Seo Ji-youn, Son Hwa-yeon and Choe Yu-ri.

Myanmar

Goalkeepers: May Zin New, Zu Latt Nadi, Khine Zar Win.

Defenders: Aye Aye Moe, Chit Chit, Khin Myo Win, Phyu Phyu Win, Nant Zu Zu Htet, Zune Yu Ya Oo, Khin Than Wai, Ei Ei Kyaw.

Midfielders: Thin Thin Yu, Saw Thaw Thaw, Khin Mo Mo Tun, Khin Marlar Tun, Hnin Pwint Aye, Win Win, Naw Htet Htet Wai, Myat Noe Khin, Nu Nu, Khin Than Wai.

Forwards: Win Theingi Tun, Khin Moe Wai, July Kyaw.

Philippines

Goalkeepers: Inna Palacios, Kiara Fontanilla, Olivia McDaniel

Defenders: Dominique Randle, Tara Shelton, Hali Long, Ryley Bugay, Morgan Brown, Isabella Flanigan, Sofia Harrison, Katrina Guillou.

Midfielders: Malea Cesar, Tahnai, Camille Rodriguez, Jessica Miclat, Anicka Castañeda, Sara Castañeda, Keanne Alamo.

Forwards: Chandler McDaniel, Carleigh Frilles, Sarina Bolden, Eva Madarang, Quinley Quezada.

Thailand

Goalkeepers: Waraporn Boonsing, Chotmanee Thongmongkol, Tiffany Sornpao.

Defenders: Kanjanaporn Saenkhun, Phonlhirun Philawan, Amornrat Utchai, Warunee Phetwiset, Sunisa Srangthaisong, Jaruwan Chaiyarak, U-Raiporn Yongkul, Pitsamai Sornsai.

Midfielders: Rravadee Makris, Pikul Khueanpet, Silawan Intamee, Nipawan Panyosuk, Nutwadee Pramnak, Orapin Waenngoen, Wilaiporn Boothduang, Chatchawan Rodthong.

Forwards: Kanyanat Chetthabutr, Saowalak Pengngam, Taneekarn Dangda, Miranda Nild.

Vietnam

