India bagged three wins out of three to qualify for successive AFC Asian Cup tournaments for the first time in their history. Here are the key takeaways from their qualifying campaign

In many ways, it was over before it even began. After Palestine’s win over the Philippines, India were assured of a place in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 regardless of the outcome against Hong Kong. In the build-up to the game, head coach Igor Stimac had spoken of retaining the hunger and motivation and the Blue Tigers took that to heart as they thumped Hong Kong 4-0 to top Group D of the final qualifying round.

Sunil Chhetri got his customary goal in national team colours to take his tally to 84, levelling the great Ferenc Puskas’ tally, but the contributions of all the other players throughout these three games has given the clearest indication of the evolution of this team over the last few years.

With the All India Football Federation’s well documented troubles hogging all the limelight prior to the three games, the fans could have been forgiven for tempering their expectations. But it was a complete contrast on the field of play as India bagged three wins out of three to qualify for successive AFC Asian Cup tournaments for the first time in their history. Here are the key takeaways from their qualifying campaign:

Stimac finds the right combination...Finally

Igor Stimac has been in the job for three years now but India have always flattered to deceive during the Croat’s tenure thanks in no part to the constant chopping and changing of personnel, with more than 20 players given their national team debuts since 2019. Having had almost a month-long national camp to prepare for the final round of AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, Stimac seems to have settled on his preferred line-up, not making more than two changes in each game.

The backline, consisting of goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Naorem Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali and Akash Mishra, remained constant throughout while Suresh Singh Wangjam and skipper Sunil Chhetri also started each game. The wide positions were filled by two out of Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan while Brandon Fernandes and Sahal Abdul Samad vied for the creative role in midfield.

India now have strength in depth in almost all positions and this competition for places will help immensely in the build-up to the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Next Gen have arrived but Chhetri still key

The average age of the 23-man India squad selected for the AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers was 25.9 with only Chhetri, Rahul Bheke, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Laxmikant Kattimani above the age of 30. The youthful exuberance and energy of the Blue Tigers was on full display as they pressed their opponents high up the field, chased down lost causes and got stuck in challenges. Vital contributions came from the likes of Suresh, Ashique, Sahal, Jeakson Singh, Roshan, Akash and Anwar – all below the age of 25.

The sight of Akash and Roshan marauding up and down the flanks, Jeakson screening the backline and calmly distributing the ball, the infectious energy of Suresh and Ashique’s sudden bursts of speed – all played their part in helping India qualify in style.

That being said, the Blue Tigers would be nowhere if not for Sunil Chhetri. Ageing like fine wine, the inspirational captain continues to carry the goal-scoring and match-winning burden on his shoulders. Two goals against Cambodia, one against Afghanistan and one against Hong Kong tells only half the story as his ability to drop deep and link up play has allowed Liston, Ashique and Manvir to flourish.

Positivity and mental preparation the way forward

Below par performances and a lack of wins have characterised Stimac’s tenure and calls from the fans to sack him are pretty common across social media. On-field results coupled with the inability of those in power to provide basic viewership, clarity in ticketing information and a lack of transparency on the way things are run has contributed to a bleak picture of Indian football.

But football is a results business and wins bring about smiles. A laborious opening round victory against Cambodia meant that the awful loss against Jordan in a practice match a week prior was forgotten. Confidence was restored among the players and that reflected in the thrilling win over Afghanistan where the celebrations that followed Sahal’s late goal showcased the Blue Tigers’ team spirit.

Having sealed their AFC Asian Cup 2023 berth before the Hong Kong game, India played without any kind of pressure and the result was there for all to see. With changes set to happen behind the scenes as well, we could indeed be looking at a period of positivity within Indian football and that is exactly what is needed in a major tournament year.

Football without fans is nothing

After more than two years of playing in empty stadiums and watching matches on television with artificial noise, it was fitting that the fans returned in large numbers at the Mecca of Indian football, the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. While it may be the case that playing without a crowd can reduce the pressure on players, playing in front of one can certainly give them a boost.

Flags, banners, tri-colour headgears, Mexican waves and a whole lot of cheering was on show at the VYBK as fans thronged to the stadium to watch the Blue Tigers in action. They got their reward in the form of goals, wins and qualification to the AFC Asian Cup 2023 and they responded in true football fan style – with a Viking clap along with the players.

