2022 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship to be held in Mumbai

Mumbai: After a gap of 19 years, the prestigious Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship will be staged in India at the Girgaum Chowpatty in Mumbai.

The week-long event, an international Regatta in optimist class, will be held from 13-20 December 2022 under the aegis of the Maharashtra Gujarat & Goa Area/Army Yachting Node (AYN).

The event is the continental championship for Asian and Oceanian member nations that are part of the International Optimist Dinghy Association (IODA). This event was last hosted by India in 2003.

In all 105 competitive sailors from 13 countries in the Asian and Oceania region will be seen in action during the week-long event. These sailors, both boys, and girls up to the age of 15, hail from the following countries: the USA, Belgium, Mauritius, and Turkey.

In addition to this, around 25 officials from Argentina, Thailand, New Zealand, South Korea, Turkey, Japan, Canada, and India will form the core of the International Jury/Race Management.

“The sport aims to contribute to Nation building by channelising the energy of youth into sports, character building, inculcate the spirit of adventure and empower them to face future challenges,” said Colonel Nachhatar Singh Johal, the Commanding officer of the AYN and 2008 Beijing Games Olympian. “This event will present us an excellent opportunity to showcase our preparedness for major events and also parade our best talents to the world at large. It will not only encourage tourism in the country but also contribute to transforming India into a world-class sailing destination in the future,” added Colonel Johal.

In addition to the support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of Maharashtra, there has been complete backing of the Yachting Association of India (YAI) and National Optimist Association of India (NOAI).

“The main aim of the event is to motivate young and budding sportspersons while trying to provide impetus to sailing as a sport in Mumbai and Maharashtra, by promoting this ‘environment friendly’, ‘clean’ and ‘green’ sport amongst the youth of the country,” stated Colonel Johal.

The event will be kicked off with an opening ceremony on 14 December 2022 at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, Mumbai. In all 10 races will be held with a maximum of three races per fleet per day. The event will wind down with a closing ceremony on 19 December 2022 at Thackers, Chowpatty, Mumbai.

Schedule for the event:

(a) Tuesday, December 13 Official Arrival Day. Registration and Measurement. (b) Wednesday, December 14 Registration and Measurement. Team Leader’s meeting. Opening Ceremony (c) Thursday, December 15 Fleet races. (d) Friday, December 16 Fleet races. (e) Saturday, December 17 Team Races (f) Sunday, December 18 Fleet races and reserve for team races. (g) Monday, December 19 Fleet races and reserve for team races. Prize Giving and Closing Ceremony.

The following prizes will be up for grabs during the week-long event:

2022 Individual Asian Oceanian Championship prizes: The three best-placed competitors regardless of gender and girl competitors regardless of their continent of residence

2022 Asia and Oceanian Champion: The three best-placed competitors, without gender distinction, whose IODA member is from Asia and Oceania.

2022 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Girl/Boy: The top girl and boy sailor who is IODA Member from Asia or Oceanian shall receive the IODA Perpetual Trophy

2022 Overall Asian & Oceanian Champion: The top sailor overall, without gender distinction, whose IODA Member is from Asia or Oceania shall be awarded the IODA Perpetual Trophy.

In addition to this, in the Team Racing Asian and Oceanian Championship, prizes will be awarded to:

Teams best placed overall in the Asian & Oceanian Team Racing Championship

Champions of the region i.e 2022 Asian Team Racing Champion and 2022 Oceanian Team Racing Champion

The 2022 Asian & Oceanian Team Racing Champion will also receive the IODA Perpetual Trophy for being the overall champion

