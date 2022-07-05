Vijay Devarakonda has been the talk of the town ever since he dropped the poster of his upcoming film Liger. The poster crossed millions of views within 2 days and was trending everywhere.

Since it dropped, Vijay Deverakonda's recently unveiled poster for his next Pan-Indian film, Liger has gone viral online. It was unlike any other poster that has ever been released in India in terms of effect.

When Vijay posted a picture of himself holding a bouquet of roses and his bare body, it immediately went viral on social media and trended for more than 24 hours using various hashtags like #SexiestPosterEver, #HottestManAlive, #DreamManVijay, #VijayDeverakonda which is not something one gets to see after just a poster ever. It set yet another record when it became the Indian film poster to get the fastest 1 million likes on Instagram in just 4 hours.

From celebrities to fans, it left everyone drooling. What was a real shocker was when thousands of women changed their surnames to Deverakonda on Instagram, truly showing the impact of the young man's fandom. As 'Vijay Deverakonda' was the only name that dominated the internet on the 2nd and 3rd of July, it sparked a plethora of memes and compliments from the online community.

Liger has not even hit the theatres yet and this poster is having the greatest impact anyone has ever witnessed. Vijay Deverakonda is a true hybrid, and this poster has in every way literally shook the country.

Vijay will set the big screens on fire as an MMA artist with Liger from the 25th of August 2022, alongside Ananya Pandey.

