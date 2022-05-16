Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Akkineni join hands for Shiva Nirvana's Kushi
The first look of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Akkineni's upcoming film Kushi is out now. Have a look.
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Akkineni are coming together for an epic romantic comedy. The makers have unveiled the first look poster of the film today and it confirms that the film is titled Kushi.
The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and it is announced for theatrical release on the 23rd of December this year, as confirmed in the first look poster. The first look poster features Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha. They make a very good pair and the poster has a lovely vibe to it.
The poster confirms that Kushi is going to be a really happy colourful Romance. What catches the attention right away is the sparkling chemistry between the lead pair, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha.
Kushi will be releasing Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on the 23rd of December 2022.
