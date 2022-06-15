Creators Pushkar and Gayathri talk about how excited they are that Amazon Prime Video Original 'Suzhal-The Vortex' is going global in 30+ global languages.

Amazon Prime Video original Suzhal- The Vortex is India’s most awaited Web series today. As the platform is gearing up for its release, both makers and the audience are delighted to see how the investigative thriller unfolds. Written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, Suzhal – The Vortex features Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban.

Suzhal – The Vortex is Prime Video’s first Tamil Original series to premiere across multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English along with foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic and Turkish. The series will also be available with subtitles in additional foreign languages.

Talking about how excited Pushkar and Gayatri are for the release, they say “Suzhal- The Vortex has been a large-scale, mammoth project from the conceptualization till its execution. We started off with an idea and a vision and it is amazing how it has all fallen into place, with this local story going global thanks to the reach of Prime Video. We started with Tamil, and now it is being premiered in over 30 Indian and foreign languages across 240 countries and territories. We are excited to see how audiences across the world will react to the series. We are looking forward to the whole world witnessing our labor of love and the hard work of a dedicated team. The anticipation is making us nervous, but it is also really exciting.”

Suzhal- The Vortex is one of the highly anticipated Web series in India today. Releasing on 17th June, Suzhal- The Vortex is all set to conquer our minds. The Web series is releasing 30+ global languages.

