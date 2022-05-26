Jacqueline Fernandez looks absolutely gorgeous in a saree and asks fans if they have heard her latest song RaRaRakkamma.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has time and again left us speechless with her diva-like looks and on-point dressing sense. No matter what she wears, the actress is always ready to stun.

Recently, the actress took to her social media to share her latest south Indian look in which she can be seen donning a cream white cotton saree along with a royal blue blouse. To add more grace to her look, the star added a garland of white flowers, also known as Gajra. In the caption below, Jacqueline jotted down “Have you listened to #RaRaRakkamma yet? Link in Bio! ”

Vikrant Rona will release worldwide in 3D on July 28th, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Arts, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.

​Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.