Yogi Adityanath to meet Amit Shah, discussion on new UP Cabinet likely
While Adityanath was slated to reach the National Capital on Wednesday morning, sources said that he amended the itinerary due to the Union Cabinet meeting
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath is expected to reach Delhi today afternoon and meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the government formation, besides holding discussions on the upcoming biennial polls for the legislative council with the party leadership.
While Adityanath was slated to reach the National Capital on Wednesday morning, sources said that he amended the itinerary due to the Union Cabinet meeting.
Adityanath is expected to land at Hindon airbase at around 2.30 pm and the meeting is scheduled at 4 pm.
He will discuss the government formation in the state and discuss the likely candidates for legislative council polls with Shah.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: BJP to win 80% seats, Opposition to share 20%, reiterates Yogi Adityanath
The UP chief minister said that he did not feel threatened by the Opposition as people had seen their real faces
Delhi: Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi, discusses new UP cabinet
Tweeting about the meeting, which lasted for over one and a half hours, Modi said he met and congratulated Adityanath for his historic victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls
UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi Adityanath breaks the ‘Noida jinx’; what is it and how did former CMs fall for it?
In UP political circles, there was a myth that any chief minister who visited Noida would lose. But several visits to the city did not stop Yogi Adityanath from winning