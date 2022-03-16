Politics

Yogi Adityanath to meet Amit Shah, discussion on new UP Cabinet likely

While Adityanath was slated to reach the National Capital on Wednesday morning, sources said that he amended the itinerary due to the Union Cabinet meeting

Nolina S Minj March 16, 2022 14:27:26 IST
File image of Yogi Adityanath. ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath is expected to reach Delhi today afternoon and meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the government formation, besides holding discussions on the upcoming biennial polls for the legislative council with the party leadership.

Adityanath is expected to land at Hindon airbase at around 2.30 pm and the meeting is scheduled at 4 pm.
He will discuss the government formation in the state and discuss the likely candidates for legislative council polls with Shah.

Updated Date: March 16, 2022 14:27:26 IST

