Yogi Adityanath swearing-in ceremony: PM Modi, Prayagraj saints set to attend mega event

The team of the hit Hindi movie 'The Kashmir Files' has also been invited; actor Anupam Kher and director Vivek Agnihotri are expected to attend the event

Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in a grand ceremony at 4:00 pm at Lucknow’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on 25 March. Along with Adityanath, some of his cabinet ministers will also be sworn in.

The BJP retained power in the state by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies — 41.29 per cent vote share — in the recently held Assembly election.

On Thursday, senior office-bearers of the ruling party, including UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla, JPS Rathore and Amarpal Maurya, visited the stadium to oversee preparations and seating arrangements for the party workers.

The grand event is set to be attended by the who's who of the country, besides others. Here's who are expected:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the event

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP national president JP Nadda will be present

According to an NDTV report, the team of the hit Hindi movie The Kashmir Files has been invited. Actor Anupam Kher and director Vivek Agnihotri are expected to attend

Several Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and Boney Kapoor, have also received invitations

According to Times of India, several stalwarts from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are expected to attend the event

Chief ministers from BJP ruled states including Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Haryana's ML Khattar, Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu, Manipur's Biren Singh, Himachal Pradesh's Jairam Thakur, Tripura's Biplab Deb, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Karnataka's Basavaraj Bommai, Gujarat's Bhupendra Patel and Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami. Pramod Sawant, who will take oath as the chief minister of Goa on 28 March, will also be present.

Tarakeswar Singh, deputy chief minister of Bihar, Renu Devi, deputy chief minister of Bihar, Y Patton, deputy chief minister of Nagaland, Chowna Mein, deputy chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh and Jishnu Dev Varma, deputy chief minister Tripura will also be present.

According to News18, some of the country's top industrialists have also been invited for the swearing-in. The list includes, N Chandrasekaran (Tata Group), Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Group), Kumar Mangalam Birla (Aditya Birla Group), Gautam Adani (Adani Group), Anand Mahindra (Mahindra Group), Darshan Hira Nandani (Hiranandani Group), Yusuf Ali (Lulu Group), Sudhir Mehta (Torrent Group), Sanjeev Goenka (Goenka Group) and Abhinand Lodha (Lodha Group)

About 500 special guests from Prayagraj have been invited. This includes about 400 BJP office-bearers and workers

Saints of Prayagraj, including Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Yamuna Puri Maharaj, secretary of Mahanirvani Akhara, Shri Math Baghambri Gaddi and Mahant Balveer Giri of Bade Hanuman Mandir, have also been invited

The representatives of all the 13 Akhadas have been invited for the swearing-in

The Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University Justice Girdhar Malviya and former BHU vice-chancellor Professor GC Tripathi have been invited as well. Malviya, however, has expressed his inability to attend the swearing-in ceremony due to health issues. He has extended his best wishes to Adityanath

Nearly 2,500 BJP workers hailing from other states who came to Uttar Pradesh for the Assembly election have received invites

100 party workers from each Assembly constituency will be present at the event.

Preparations

Traffic

Ahead of the event, Lucknow Traffic Police on Thursday issued a traffic diversion plan, which will be in effect till 10 pm on Friday.

"All vehicles except the attendee vehicles will be diverted to other routes in the city. Traffic from Ayodhya to Barabanki would be diverted to Chinhut circle," stated an official release by Lucknow Traffic Police. Traffic from the city to Bareilly will be diverted towards Hazrat Ganj circle where they can take an exit from the jail road.

All civil vehicles including public transport would be completely restricted around the stadium. Separate route diversion and parking spaces have been allotted by the officials so as to keep the traffic in check.

In Lucknow, all the crossings will be decorated with flowers and lights. The stretch from the airport to the stadium and from the stadium to BJP state headquarters will also be decorated and illuminated.

Sitting arrangements

The main stage will have a massive banner featuring Modi, Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Shah and Adityanath. Besides the stadium chairs, 20,000 chairs have been placed on the turf to accommodate the invitees.

The proceedings of the ceremony will be shown live on a large LED wall so that the audience can view them clearly.

According to Times of India, BJP's message to the voters will be prominently displayed during the ceremony in the form of a slogan painted on the stage. Hum nikal padey hain pran karke...naye Bharat ka naya Uttar Pradesh banane ko....shapath...rashtrawaad ki, sushasan ki, suraksha ki, vikas ki. (We have set out on the mission to make a new Uttar Pradesh of the Bharat and take oath of nationalism, good governance, security, and development for it).

Pujas

BJP workers will perform pujas and jalabhishek at over 27,000 temples across the state.

According to India Today, along with the preparations for the new government to take shape, the State Property Department has also made its preparations. All the 403 MLAs have been allotted houses. Bungalows are also ready for those taking oath as ministers. Apart from this, the State Property Department also has a fleet of about 200 vehicles. Cars will also be taken on rent, if needed.

Yogi Adityanath, who led his party to a thumping victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections, will be the first chief minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.